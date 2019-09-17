Actress Patricia Heaton Launches Charitable Home Décor Collection

"The World Vision Opportunity Collection is handmade by artisans in India who were once struggling but are now thriving through fair trade business. Each piece serves as a reminder that when we empower people with opportunities to recraft their futures, they can become agents of lasting change for their families and communities," said Heaton. "I designed the serving bowl, spoons and coasters in the World Vision Opportunity Collection to reflect this transformation. Rustic wood contrasts with bright enamel and gold tones to represent the beauty that can blossom from humble beginnings when sparked by the single small act of a caring donor."

With every donation of $310 or more to World Vision's "Where Most Needed" fund, donors can choose to receive the World Vision Opportunity Collection by Patricia Heaton as a symbol of their generosity. (Items are also available individually.) The Where Most Needed fund addresses specific, urgent needs in World Vision's humanitarian work that help people out of poverty for good.

"When you purchase a piece from the World Vision Opportunity Collection, you're empowering people in need, showing you believe in their potential, and affirming that they deserve a future full of choices and possibilities," said Heaton.

To create the collection, World Vision partnered with Gifts with a Cause, a fair trade organization that provides a sustainable income to artists in developing countries. Each artisan making the bowl, serving spoons and coasters receives a living wage, a safe place to work, business development training and opportunities to build long-term business relationships in their communities.

Heaton is a long-time supporter of World Vision, a global humanitarian organization working to solve the root causes of poverty and injustice facing millions of children and families around the world. This is the third year Heaton has designed pieces exclusively for World Vision's Gift Catalog. In 2018, she released The Grace Collection by Patricia Heaton, an accessories set which includes a necklace, bracelet and scarf designed with her sponsored child Gracious in mind. In 2017, she created the Hope Bracelet by Patricia Heaton, a gold-toned adjustable cuff that became the Catalog's most popular handcrafted gift. Both are still available exclusively via worldvision.org, and their continued popularity and growing contributions to the Where Most Needed fund moved Heaton to again expand her collaboration with the organization.

"I've supported World Vision for many years and became an official ambassador in 2016. I've been fortunate enough to travel many times to see the impact their caring donors are making around the world. It's incredible how one small act—like sponsoring a child or purchasing an item from World Vision's Gift Catalog—can make an incredible difference by empowering kids for a future filled with choices," said Heaton.

The World Vision Opportunity Collection by Patricia Heaton will be featured at the Give-back Gift Shop, a free, interactive pop-up shop that brings charitable giving to life inside Bryant Park's iconic Winter Village, December 2-3, 2019. Event attendees can interact with charitable gifts they can give through World Vision this holiday season, including Heaton's exclusive gifts, live farm animals and care kits for families in the U.S.

The World Vision Gift Catalog is one of the most popular gift-giving platforms for families across the United States. Launched more than 24 years ago, shoppers can give gifts in a loved one's name and choose to send a personalized card describing the gift and its impact. Gifts range in price from $16 to $39,000 and include a variety of life-changing items, including handmade gifts, livestock, water filtration systems, economic empowerment services, access to medicine, clothing, school supplies and more.

For more information on the World Vision Opportunity Collection by Patricia Heaton, visit http://www.worldvision.org/opportunitycollection. To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog, visit http://www.worldvision.org or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387).

About the World Vision Gift Catalog

Since 1996, the World Vision Gift Catalog has given people the opportunity to better the lives of children, adults and communities in the U.S. and around the world through hundreds of gifts in all different areas of need: clean water, food, education, sexual exploitation, job training and others. In fiscal year 2018, 146,000 people donated more than 310,000 items from the Gift Catalog that helped people around the world raising over $30 million. To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog, visit www.worldvision.org or call toll-free at 1-855-WV-GIFTS.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit www.worldvision.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA

SOURCE World Vision U.S.

