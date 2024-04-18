Starting today, donors can "subscribe to world change" with World Vision

The new campaign challenges people to consider what they've subscribed to and invites them to join Believers for World Change™, a community tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice

SEATTLE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Christian humanitarian organization World Vision has launched Subscribe to World Change, an innovative new campaign aimed at disrupting people's expectations about subscription services. Furthermore, it extends an invitation to join Believers for World Change — a community that believes that together we can end extreme poverty in our lifetime. With more than 700 million people worldwide living in extreme poverty, Believers for World Change will empower children and families with the tools and resources they need to create lasting change for themselves.

A poll conducted by C+R Research found that the average consumer underestimates their monthly spending on subscription services at only $86, while actually spending $219 a month, more than 2.5 times their initial estimate. At the same time, 42% of consumers admit they've stopped using a subscription service but forgot they were still paying for it. The Subscribe to World Change campaign prompts potential donors to reflect on this and empowers them to take positive action.

"Worldwide, humanitarian needs continue to increase," said Edgar Sandoval Sr., president and CEO of World Vision. "But World Vision knows that when we partner with donors and the communities we serve, we're able to not only bring life-saving aid to some of the world's most challenging places but also equip children with the tools they need to fulfill their God-given potential. Our hope is that donors will join with us to bring hope and create lasting change while gaining a new and a more rewarding perspective on how they spend their hard-earned money."

Believers for World Change is a community of change makers dedicated to helping end extreme poverty around the world in partnership with World Vision. When a donor signs up, their monthly giving goes toward equipping families with access to resources that answer both immediate and long-term needs, such as:

Sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions

Livelihoods support, including agricultural training for small-scale farmers

Essential healthcare and nutrition training for mothers and children

Education programs

Safeguarding programs for vulnerable children

Emergency assistance following natural disasters, including food crises

Spiritual nurture for children, youth, and parents

Donors receive a variety of benefits when they subscribe to world change with their monthly gift. They'll learn about the powerful difference they're helping make through quarterly digital impact updates that include personal stories from community members where important work is taking place, as well as interactive maps and statistics that show the progress being made through World Vision's programs. For those looking to further their involvement, World Vision offers opportunities to participate in community-building activities and informational tips for how people can use their voice and influence to advocate for children with the U.S. government.

Donors can also subscribe on behalf of loved ones. Once a donation is selected, the donor receives a welcome email that allows them to print or email an honor card they can give to someone special, signifying they've joined Believers for World Change.

Every year, World Vision equips tens of millions of people to reach their God-given potential and accelerate progress out of extreme poverty. Between 2016 and 2022, they:

Equipped more than 30 million women and girls to overcome the barriers that keep them from productive and fulfilled lives through access to economic opportunities, clean water, improved healthcare, quality education, emergency support services, and protection from gender-based violence.

Reached 25.5 million people with access to clean water, continuing as the leading nongovernmental provider of clean water in the developing world.

Empowered 5.9 million people to grow resilient livelihoods by providing access to the tools needed to lift themselves out of extreme poverty.

To learn more about this new opportunity to subscribe to world change, visit www.worldvision.org/worldchange.

About World Vision:

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. We serve all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, visit worldvision.org or follow on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WorldVisionUSA.

