ACTS Law Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Its Founding

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTS Law is pleased to commemorate its 10th anniversary, marking a decade dedicated to upholding clients' rights and attaining significant outcomes. Since its establishment in 2016, ACTS Law has become a reputable name in the field of complex litigation, proficiently addressing issues related to personal injury, sexual abuse, mass torts, insurance bad faith, property damage, construction defects, and medical malpractice.

Over the last ten years, ACTS Law has grown from a boutique firm into a respected legal force, representing individuals and businesses, not only across California, but nationwide. In fact, the firm now boasts over 40 attorneys and roughly 200 total employees.

"This anniversary is not just a reflection of how far we've come; it's a moment to thank the clients who have trusted us and the team that has made our success possible," said Danny Abir, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of ACTS Law. "We founded this firm to stand up for people facing life-changing challenges, and that mission still drives everything we do."

From securing justice for wildfire victims and sexual abuse survivors, to taking on major insurance carriers in complex litigation, ACTS Law has remained focused on achieving meaningful outcomes for its clients.

Here are just a few of the firm's impressive results over the last decade:

$4 billion settlement in the LA juvenile hall and foster care abuse cases

$73 million settlement on behalf of former players for a now-defunct football league

$31 million settlement on behalf of a community that was exposed to hexavalent chromium

$15.25 million settlement in a massive construction defect case

$14.75 million settlement in a product liability case that resulted in catastrophic injuries

As the firm eagerly steps into its second decade, it remains passionately committed to its original mission: standing up for what's right. Deep gratitude is extended to everyone who has played a part in this journey, and there is an exciting anticipation for many more years of fighting for justice ahead. Together, ACTS Law will continue to make a difference and uphold the values it stands for.

About ACTS Law

ACTS Law is a nationally recognized plaintiff's firm representing victims of sexual abuse, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, defective products, insurance bad faith, property damage, construction defect, and medical malpractice. With more than $1 billion recovered, the firm has achieved landmark verdicts and settlements. For more information, visit www.actslaw.com.

