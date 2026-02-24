Groundbreaking $180 Million Settlement for Survivors of Sexual Abuse in Diocese of Camden

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTS LAW announces that a landmark settlement has been reached in the long-running litigation involving survivors of clergy sexual abuse within the Diocese of Camden.

After more than five years of complex negotiations and contested bankruptcy proceedings involving the Diocese and multiple insurance carriers, the parties have agreed to establish a $180 million trust to compensate survivors of sexual abuse.

This resolution would not have been possible without the extraordinary patience and resolve of the survivors – particularly those courageous individuals who served on the Plaintiffs' Survivors Committee, including one client represented by ACTS LAW. In addition to substantial financial compensation, the settlement includes important non-monetary child protection measures designed to promote accountability and safeguard against future abuse.

"Today's settlement reflects the power of persistence and principled advocacy on behalf of survivors who have endured lifelong trauma," said Derek T. Braslow, partner at ACTS LAW and a New Jersey attorney representing survivors of sexual abuse nationally. "This agreement is not just about financial compensation - it's about accountability, transparency, and finally ensuring survivors' voices are heard and honored."

The settlement remains subject to approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. Upon approval, the funds will be administered through a court-supervised trust established exclusively to provide compensation to survivors of abuse by members of the Diocese's clergy.

Mr. Braslow, who leads ACTS LAW's national sexual abuse litigation practice and has devoted his career to advocating for survivors of abuse and institutional wrongdoing, emphasized that survivors' courage and perseverance were central to achieving this outcome.

"This settlement is the product of sustained advocacy in the face of significant legal and insurance resistance," Braslow added. "Survivors and their families deserve justice and recognition of the profound harm they have suffered. I, along with my colleagues representing clients on the steering committee, are proud to have stood with them throughout this fight."

About ACTS LAW

ACTS LAW is dedicated to representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse and holding institutions accountable for negligence, concealment, and systemic failures that allowed abuse to occur. Many survivors may not realize that changes in the law may provide new opportunities to pursue justice, even decades after the abuse occurred.

If you or someone you love was abused as a child due to institutional negligence, ACTS LAW is here to help with discretion, compassion, and relentless advocacy. For a fee and confidential consultation, call us today at 833-810-0330 or fill out an online form with our compassionate attorneys.

SOURCE ACTS Law