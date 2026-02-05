Actum Celebrates a Year Defined by Growth, Results and Recognition

Peter Villegas recognized for contributions to Hispanics in Sports & Entertainment; Rachel Noerdlinger named on City & State's Women Power 100; Jennifer Kaufmann named by The Hill as Top Lobbyist

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actum, one of the fastest-growing strategic consulting firms, celebrates a year of growth and milestones anchored by senior leaders solving complex problems and delivering meaningful outcomes — results that have earned recognition across public relations, advocacy, public service, and lobbying.

"Actum was built around senior leaders who want to do consequential work, it's why clients trust us when the stakes are highest," said Kirill Goncharenko, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Actum. "I'm proud to see that work recognized."

Peter Villegas, Co-Chair at Actum, was awarded the 2026 Champion of Excellence Award by the Inca Cares Foundation as part of its annual Salute to Hispanics in Sports & Entertainment, recognizing his outstanding leadership across sports, public service, business, and community engagement. Villegas was also the principal advocate behind the successful effort to honor Muhammad Ali with a commemorative U.S. postage stamp.

Rachel Noerdlinger, Partner at Actum, was named to City & State's 2025 Women Power 100, recognizing her leadership across crisis communications and civil rights advocacy, and her role shaping narratives in some of the most consequential public debates of the past decade.

Jennifer Kaufmann, Senior Managing Director at Actum, was named to The Hill's 2025 Top Lobbyists list for the second consecutive year, selected from more than 1,800 nominations. The annual list recognizes the most influential advocates on Capitol Hill and highlights leaders shaping the policy and political landscape.

Ryan Adams, Senior Vice President at Actum, was named a 2025 Power Player in Public Relations & Lobbying by Schneps Media's PoliticsNY & amNY Metro, reflecting his leadership in designing and executing integrated campaigns combining strategic communications, digital advocacy, paid media, and lobbying in high-impact environments.

"Our clients come to Actum because they want senior people who know how decisions get made and how to move them," said Fabian Núñez, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Actum. "That same approach is what attracts partners and firms who see Actum as the right platform to build capabilities shaped by a wide range of individual experience."

Actum remains on track for continued growth, building on the same principle that has guided its success to date: experienced leaders doing the work, trusted to deliver meaningful outcomes.

