Former TOM FORD Chief Marketing Officer Charlotte Blechman Joins Actum

Blechman to Build New Luxury, Fashion, and Lifestyle Consultancy

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actum, one of the fastest-growing strategic consulting firms, announced today that Charlotte Blechman has joined the firm to build out a new luxury, fashion, and lifestyle consultancy. The new practice builds on Actum's continued expansion into high-impact advisory work across strategy, communications, reputation, and leadership counsel.

"Actum is built around recruiting senior leaders with deep experience and perspective," said Kirill Goncharenko, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Actum. "Charlotte brings an exceptional understanding of luxury, fashion, and lifestyle brands and how they operate at the intersection of culture, creativity, and business. We are delighted to welcome her to Actum's senior leadership team."

Blechman is a globally recognized marketing and communications executive with nearly three decades of experience shaping some of the world's most influential luxury, fashion, beauty, retail, and lifestyle brands. She most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer of TOM FORD International, reporting directly to Tom Ford and overseeing global brand strategy across fashion, beauty, eyewear, and timepieces. Her career also includes senior leadership roles at Barneys New York, Gucci Group, and Yves Saint Laurent, where she led landmark campaigns, flagship openings, and philanthropic initiatives. More recently, she served as a consultant to alice + olivia as Chief Brand Officer and Head of New Business Development.

In addition to her brand leadership, Blechman brings deep advisory and governance experience, having guided companies through periods of growth, transformation, acquisition, and reputational complexity. Her expertise spans executive advisory, customer experience, omnichannel storytelling, global expansion, brand revitalization, and organizational transformation.

"In the luxury space, enduring value is created when brand, culture, reputation, and business strategy are aligned at the highest level," said Blechman. "After three decades working with some of the world's leading luxury fashion houses and retailers, I look forward to turning my focus on building a global luxury and lifestyle advisory platform shaped by exceptional talent, selective acquisitions, and long-term value creation. Having worked closely with and seen firsthand the caliber of Kirill Goncharenko's leadership, I look forward to collaborating with him and Actum's exceptional team."

About Actum

Actum is a global consulting firm built to solve complex problems for our clients around the world. Our capabilities in strategy, management, execution, communications, government relations, storytelling and narrative development, digital and social media, advocacy mobilization, special groups, political consulting, public opinion research, and data, are all best in class because our people are best in class. For our clients, we provide seasoned and experienced advisors and partners, from the highest levels of government, media, business, advocacy, politics, technology, and special groups, who lead teams of subject matter experts to deliver exceptional, measurable value and outcomes. www.actumllc.com

