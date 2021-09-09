ActZero Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro's Emerging Business Group

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) startup, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. and its Emerging Business Group, which offers providers high-touch services, specialization and speed to market. The new relationship aims to accelerate the democratization of security for small and mid-size businesses (SMBs).

Under the new agreement, part of ActZero's new Summit partnership program, Ingram Micro will market and distribute ActZero's security platform, which combines machine learning and artificial intelligence with the expertise of security analysts, to its growing base of channel partners in the United States.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, ActZero and Ingram Micro together aim to help SMBs more accurately detect, learn from, and prevent emerging security threats. With a heavy focus on education, as well as enablement, the alliance will help channel partners market, sell and support a stronger and more effective portfolio of security offerings.

"We're excited to go to market with Ingram Micro, enabling channel partners to better meet the needs of small and mid-sized businesses while expanding the reach, sales and technical enablement resources of our best-in-class cybersecurity platform," said John Nurczynski, co-founder and head of Summit at ActZero.

"Today's SMBs must step up their efforts and better educate and ultimately protect their employees and their ecosystem from falling victim to a threat, attack or vulnerability," says Donald Scott, Director, Vendor Management, Emerging Business Group, Ingram Micro. "We're pleased to work with ActZero and better enable our mutual channel partners with the cutting-edge technologies, processes and services SMBs need to more proactively and effectively manage their security efforts particularly when it comes to detection and response."

