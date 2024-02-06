ActZero, Five Star Technology Solutions Partner to Fortify Cybersecurity in Indiana and Illinois School Districts

News provided by

ActZero

06 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW ALBANY, Ind., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and medium-sized organizations, announced its strategic expansion into the K-12 education market in collaboration with Five Star Technology Solutions. Based in southern Indiana, Five Star has been supporting the unique technology needs of K-12 schools across the US since 2005. This partnership aims to address growing cybersecurity challenges faced by Indiana and Illinois school districts. By combining their expertise, ActZero and Five Star will offer school districts a full-stack and fair-priced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service, including a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC).

According to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report, the loss of learning following a cyberattack ranged from three days to three weeks, and recovery time can take anywhere from two to nine months. In addition, school districts may lose between $50,000 to $1 million per cyber incident. School districts, especially smaller and rural school districts which make up more than 70 percent of US districts, often lack sufficient resources, making their student data more vulnerable. According to a CoSN Survey, only one-third of districts allocate a full-time employee to network security, leaving two-thirds feeling inadequately equipped to tackle cyber threats.

"Attackers are becoming increasingly more targeted and sophisticated. Districts shouldn't be left trying to figure out the latest attack strategies in order to protect their students," said co-founder and VP of Partnerships Hal Libby. "ActZero is thrilled to partner with Five Star Technology Solutions to bring cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to Indiana and Illinois school districts to prepare for the future. Our joint efforts aim to strengthen schools and districts ensuring a secure learning environment for everyone."

ActZero provides security coverage of a district's entire IT environment and combines its AI, expert threat hunters, and 24/7 protection across endpoints, mobile devices, network, identity, cloud, and email accounts – all conveniently bundled into one service contract. Schools and districts report less noise and false alerts for their teams to investigate at a cost-effective price point for smaller teams.

"The threat landscape has rapidly evolved and expanded to specifically target student data in K-12 schools. Five Star is excited to partner with ActZero to provide a solution that offers the protection schools need along with the staffing necessary to render 24/7 surveillance of the key areas of vulnerability," said Nathan Davidson, Vice President of Technology Services. "ActZero is the ideal strategic partner to help Five Star best secure the systems and data that are crucial to maintaining continuity of learning."

About ActZero

ActZero is a Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service providing a powerful full-stack cybersecurity solution at a fair price. Cybersecurity shouldn't be complicated. We combined our patent-pending AI technology with expert threat hunters into a service with 24/7 protection across endpoints, network, mobile devices, cloud, identity, and email accounts. Our AI works across disparate data sources providing auto-blocking and high-fidelity detections – meaning fewer alerts and false positives – while taking action at machine speed on your behalf. For more information, please visit actzero.com.

About Five Star Technology Solutions

Five Star Technology Solutions has been helping K-12 school districts meet the unique technology needs of their students and staff since 2005. We believe that technology should amplify students' learning experiences. From professional learning & technical services to data analytics & cybersecurity solutions, our team has the specific experience to support K-12 school districts of all shapes & sizes. Learn more at fivestartech.com.

PR Media Contact
Linda Kerr
Director of Marketing, ActZero
linda.kerr@actzero.ai
(571) 455-2604

SOURCE ActZero

Also from this source

ActZero Wins 2023 CrowdStrike AMS MSSP Partner of the Year Award

ActZero, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and medium-sized businesses, announced it was named the 2023 CrowdStrike AMS (Americas) MSSP...

ActZero Announces Partner Program to Simplify Cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers

ActZero, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and medium-sized businesses, announced its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.