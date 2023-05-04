ActZero Named Cybersecurity Partner for the Texas Hospital Association

Full-stack cybersecurity service provides stronger ransomware protection to heavily-attacked healthcare industry

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero®, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized enterprises, announced it has been endorsed by the Texas Hospital Association (THA) as its cybersecurity partner. ActZero Managed Detection and Response (MDR) delivers a powerful and affordable service to secure healthcare systems against ransomware attacks. THA-endorsed partners are vetted to streamline the purchase process for its members, including solutions for insurance, legal, HR, and now security.

Hospitals and medical centers store an immense amount of patient personal data, making them a prime target for theft. According to CISA, recent highly-publicized ransomware attacks on hospitals necessitated diverting patients to other hospitals and led to an inability to access patient records to continue care delivery. Such cyberattacks can also expose sensitive patient information and lead to substantial financial costs to regain control of hospital systems and patient data.

"We've learned that hospitals are prime targets for cyber attacks, so hospitals need an easy-to-use and affordable solution. We've vetted and chosen ActZero, with their trusted team and deep roots in security, to protect our member hospitals and medical centers," said Fernando Martinez, THA Chief Strategy Officer.

ActZero leverages defense ingenuity and precision AI detection to continuously test against the latest attack techniques to achieve best-in-class security outcomes. With a proven record of success, offering a 90% block rate and a threat-eradication time of just 17 minutes, ActZero provides a fully-managed, round-the-clock service with the people, processes, and technology required to proactively protect desktops, laptops, network, cloud, and mobile devices.

"We're seeing more cyberattacks on healthcare organizations than any other sector," said Sameer Bhalotra, ActZero Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to partner with the Texas Hospital Association to deliver expert cybersecurity and ransomware defense to its member hospitals."

About ActZero

ActZero is a provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that delivers a powerful and affordable cybersecurity service to protect small and mid-sized enterprises against ransomware attacks. By continuously testing defenses against the latest attack techniques and variants, ActZero ensures AI detections quickly stop threats. The company brings deep roots and expertise in cybersecurity to deliver measurable ransomware defense, reducing false alerts and responding quickly on a customer's behalf. Combined with exceptional service, ActZero empowers businesses with confidence that the company and customers are protected. For more information, please visit actzero.com.

About THA

Founded in 1930, the Texas Hospital Association is the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state's hospitals and health care systems. Based in Austin, THA enhances its members' abilities to improve accessibility, quality and cost-effectiveness of health care for all Texans. One of the largest hospital associations in the country, THA represents 452 of the state's non-federal general and specialty hospitals and health care systems, which employ some 400,000 health care professionals statewide. Learn more about THA at tha.org or follow THA on Twitter at http://twitter.com/texashospitals.

