ActZero Partners with Zeguro to Provide Holistic Cyber Risk Management and Response for Small to Mid-Size Businesses

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity startup ActZero today announced a strategic partnership with cyber insurance provider Zeguro to create a comprehensive cyber risk management program for small and mid-size businesses.

In an era where ransomware is increasingly becoming the norm, and bad actors continue to act against less-well-resourced SMBs, businesses are increasingly seeking better security solutions along with insurance. Cyber insurance providers have long advocated for their clients to leverage detection and response capabilities, which dramatically reduce the risk of operational impact from cyber threats, thereby keeping business secure and premiums low. This partnership brings that symbiotic relationship to bear, enabling organizations to pursue risk management strategies across both paths.

"In today's evolving threat landscape, companies need tightly integrated risk management solutions more than ever. We're excited to partner with the Zeguro team to align incentives by bringing together risk mitigation with risk transfer," said ActZero COO Chris Finan. "For too long, small and mid-size businesses have had fewer resources, and yet it's clear that they still need to combat the same advanced threats. This partnership enables them to go a step further to protect themselves."

ActZero's intelligent managed detection and response (MDR) service provides 24/7 monitoring, protection, and response support that goes well beyond other third-party solutions by combining the skill of expert threat hunters with the scale of artificial intelligence.



Previously, access to advanced cybersecurity technologies has been a luxury often limited to large corporations. With ActZero, SMBs can effectively manage threats and prevent intrusions through the platform's novel combination of threat-hunting expertise and innovation in artificial intelligence and machine learning. ActZero develops capabilities that empower its customers to demystify and harden their security, mature their own defense capabilities, and measurably reduce risk over time, while benefiting from the network effects of learning from threats at scale. Zeguro customers can save even more on their cyber insurance when they become customers of ActZero.

Zeguro's mission is to simplify cyber insurance through easily accessible and understandable cyber quotes that can be purchased in as little as five minutes. ActZero's customers can take advantage of its partnership with Zeguro to affordably attain coverage for loss of income from a breach, payment fraud, ransomware, regulatory fines, and more.

"We focus on simplifying cybersecurity and cyber insurance for small and medium-sized business customers. Through our partnership with ActZero, SMB customers can save time and money while working to achieve a proper cyber risk posture," said CEO and co-founder Sidd Gavirneni.

About ActZero

ActZero makes companies more secure by empowering teams to cover more ground with less internal resources. They combine threat hunting expertise with emerging AI and ML technology to identify more vulnerabilities more quickly, proactively recommend and prioritize actions to seal gaps, rapidly contain and remediate threats, and ultimately harden their customers' cybersecurity posture. They illuminate a different path forward for IT and security professionals, that doesn't involve building one's own SOC. Above all, they make it simple for customers to scale coverage and reduce cybersecurity risk. For more information, visit https://actzero.ai.

About Zeguro

Zeguro provides holistic risk management to organizations of all sizes through its integrated cybersecurity and cyber insurance solutions, which include a suite of Cyber Safety tools for risk mitigation and compliance and insurance premiums that are tailored to the size, sector, and profile of a company. To learn more about Zeguro, please visit: zeguro.com.

