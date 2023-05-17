ActZero Teams with UScellular to Secure Mobile Devices from Ransomware Attacks

News provided by

ActZero

17 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

AI-powered cyberdefense service protects against phishing attacks for businesses on unlimited handset plans

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero®, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and mid-sized enterprises, announced it is teaming with UScellular, making it the first and only wireless carrier to offer the ActZero Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. Together the two organizations make it easier for businesses to secure mobile devices from ransomware and phishing attacks. UScellular Business Ultimate and Business Premium unlimited handset plans now include ActZero MDR for Mobile.

"UScellular and ActZero share a common goal: to bring better performance and better security to businesses at a fair price," said Sameer Bhalotra, chief executive officer for ActZero. "With ActZero's on-device cyberdefense technology plus 24x7 security operations staff, UScellular business customers can stop mobile threats quickly, before they spread into the corporate network."

With 24/7 threat coverage, ActZero stops breaches on mobile devices and networks, with a 90% block rate and response time of 15 minutes for critical alerts. Customers can easily deploy ActZero MDR for Mobile within minutes to their employees' iOS, Android, or Chrome mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. On-device protection and real-time notifications eliminate delays if a mobile device is compromised. ActZero's patent-pending AI means better cyberdefense and fewer false alarms.

"ActZero delivers a powerful and affordable cybersecurity service businesses need to prioritize threat and vulnerability management," said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular. "Our customers often don't have the IT resources to ensure they are protecting their network and devices from malware, phishing, and ransomware attacks. The unique artificial intelligence and machine learning from ActZero intelligently pinpoints threats so less time is spent filtering noise and more time is focused on the action that should be taken, when it's truly important."

About ActZero
ActZero is a Gartner-recognized provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that delivers a powerful and affordable cybersecurity service to protect small and mid-sized enterprises against ransomware attacks. By continuously testing defenses against the latest attack techniques and variants, ActZero ensures AI detections and human threat hunters quickly stop threats. The company brings deep roots and expertise in cybersecurity to deliver measurable ransomware defense, reducing false alerts and responding quickly on a customer's behalf. Combined with exceptional service, ActZero empowers businesses with confidence that the company and customers are protected. For more information, please visit actzero.com.

About UScellular Business 
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business

PR Media Contact
Linda Kerr
Director of Marketing, ActZero
[email protected]
(571) 455-2604

SOURCE ActZero

Also from this source

ActZero Named Cybersecurity Partner for the Texas Hospital Association

ABS Wavesight™ and ActZero Alliance Will Deliver Cybersecurity Solutions to Global Fleet

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.