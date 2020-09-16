Acumatica Launches Commerce Point of Sale Solution Acumatica POS

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the release of its Commerce Point of Sale solution for retail businesses. Now customers can manage a complete omni-channel experience involving online sales, over the counter retail sales, and traditional phone sales without the expense and complexity of third-party integrations. Retail workstations are centrally managed so everything from sales prices to software updates can be accomplished without onsite staff.

"The landscape of retail is changing," said Doug Johnson, VP of Product Management at Acumatica. "Retailers need a complete solution with single stream fulfilment, so their customers have a superior experience buying online and picking up from a store, placing special orders over-the-counter for delivery, or returning online purchases at a retail location."

Acumatica is the first ERP company to deliver a fully native solution that provides retailers with real-time inventory availability, multiple locations, and back end warehouse management with barcode scanning for businesses seeking a consistent customer experience throughout their omni-channel sales.

Acumatica Commerce Point of Sale capability highlights include:

Real-time inventory across all locations and sales channels

Retail oriented screens with quick touch key shortcuts for streamlined over the counter transaction processing

Easy handling of returns and credits at register or customer service counters

Advanced payment handling capabilities including cash, credit card, mixed payments, and layaway partial payments

Hardware Integration with credit card terminals, barcode scanners, receipt printers, scales, cash drawers, and other POS equipment

Unique permissions for register clerks, customer service counters, managers, and owners

Advanced pricing and promotions engine

Business oriented features including customer specific pricing, buying history, and on-account payments

As part of a fully integrated ERP solution, Acumatica POS delivers:

Advanced inventory management including label printing, barcode scanning, and replenishment algorithms to ensure that retail stores are automatically stocked to appropriate levels

Customer management including sales reports, opportunity tracking, user-defined real-time alerts, and service excellence with integrated support cases and automated reminders

Customers can purchase Acumatica POS for multiple stores and locations, with multiple registers/workstations available within each store. This facilitates a tailored deployment for large retail operations or warehouse-oriented business.

The Acumatica Point of Sale solution includes the modern and intuitive Acumatica user experience to make it easier for end-users to do their best work, as well as enabling the organization to tailor the solution to meet its unique business needs. By providing a superior, streamlined experience with a fresh, modern design, Acumatica Cloud ERP delivers award-winning usability unrivaled in the industry.

