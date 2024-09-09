Acumatica to Showcase Supply Chain Management Innovations and Future User Interface at IMTS 2024

Enhanced MRP Application and Redesigned UI Affirm Acumatica's Commitment to Customer-Driven Innovation and Industry-Leading Usability

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica's latest updates to its Manufacturing Edition ERP solution highlight the company's unwavering commitment to meeting customers' evolving needs as part of an ongoing effort to enhance its offerings in response to modern manufacturing challenges. Acumatica's powerful, flexible and user-friendly business management solution includes current features and new capabilities designed to empower manufacturers to stay ahead in a turbulent market by successfully navigating supply chain inconsistencies and accurately forecasting inventory.

Acumatica experts will demonstrate the cloud ERP platform’s newly designed user interface to IMTS attendees.

These new capabilities will be on full display at IMTS 2024, the largest manufacturing technology show in the Western Hemisphere, which will take place in Chicago, Ill., September 9-14. At the annual event, Acumatica will showcase its latest enhancements for manufacturers, including updates to its Material Requirements Planning (MRP) application. The MRP application improves supply chain management by offering demand planning and forecasting with time-phased purchase and production orders, kit assembly and warehouse transfer recommendations.

"IMTS attendees will have an opportunity to see firsthand how our latest updates enable manufacturers to optimize their operations and achieve greater efficiency," said Debbie Baldwin, director of product management, manufacturing, at Acumatica. "Our customers drive our innovation, and we're confident our new MRP capabilities will provide significant value in their day-to-day operations."

Acumatica's MRP application offers several leading-edge capabilities specifically designed to help manufacturers, including:

Forecasting optional stock and non-stock kit components to drive material demand planning.

Planning horizons that enable organizations to define time-constrained data for inclusion in supply and demand calculations.

MRP and Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) configuration to include or exclude sales order types, improving planning by excluding returns and other orders from inventory planning calculations.

The ability to mark warehouses inactive in MRP/DRP configuration, enabling manufacturers to exclude warehouses from inventory forecasting.

To further showcase these advancements, Acumatica experts will demonstrate the cloud ERP platform's newly designed user interface (UI) to IMTS attendees. Initially unveiled at Acumatica Summit 2024 and currently in developer preview, the future UI delivers an unparalleled user experience with unmatched personalization and improved customization.

"Acumatica has long prioritized usability in product development," said Baldwin. "We understand that for technology to truly be effective, it must be intuitive and user-friendly. Our focus remains on creating solutions that not only meet the complex needs of manufacturers but also provide technology they love to use. The new UI is a testament to our commitment to delivering a seamless and engaging user experience."

To learn more about how Acumatica can enhance manufacturing operations, visit booth no. 133112 at IMTS or visit www.acumatica.com.

