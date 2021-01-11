Acumatica Names New Chief Revenue Officer, Sanket Akerkar

"Sanket's deep industry knowledge of global sales and service will help strengthen Acumatica's industry position and revenue attainment as we continue to take share from Sage-Intacct and Oracle-NetSuite," said Jon Roskill, CEO at Acumatica. "Sanket will also play a vital role in furthering our companywide efforts to deliver the highest levels of customer success and satisfaction. Sanket is a perfect fit for this newly created role and we are thrilled to have him on our team."

Sanket joins Acumatica most recently from Nauto where he was responsible for sales, marketing and services and led Nauto's expansion across North America, Europe, and Japan. Previously, Sanket held various leadership positions at Microsoft including vice president of global enterprise and at McKinsey & Co..

"I am impressed by Acumatica's position in the industry as an innovative and thoughtful leader, and I am excited to expand its market share in the coming years," said Akerkar. "This company is setting the standard for cloud-based ER. Acumatica's close focus on customer satisfaction and its industry-leading Customer Bill of Rights truly sets it apart from the competition."

Acumatica has built a strong foundation for customer success with its Customer Bill of Rights, the usability of its products, its free world-class training through Open University and its user-validated ISV solutions. Acumatica actively works to ensure that from customers' very first interaction with Acumatica they receive the personalized and ethical business support that leads to long-term business success.

About Acumatica

SOURCE Acumatica