Acumatica Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises

Gartner states that "Core financial management applications generally have a long useful life, especially when they are systems of record. There is, however, a strong case for replacing many of the on-premises core financial management applications that enterprises have used for many years. Cloud solutions typically improve agility and collaboration, and offer superior analytics, ease of use, geographic coverage and industry capabilities. Consequently, the market's focus has shifted rapidly to cloud-based solutions."

Acumatica has long been determined to help customers with their digital transformation and business modernization through an ERP system that is easy to use. Acumatica is at its core a technology company, with over 73% of employees working in R&D. By virtue of a channel-driven sales model and extensive VAR ecosystem, Acumatica is able to focus on pragmatic feature sets and product innovations that help increase the efficiency and profitability of growing midsized businesses.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Project Accounting, Distribution, Commerce, Manufacturing, Field Service and CRM, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

