Acumatica Summit 2021 Celebrates Customer Success and Resiliency

"We're thrilled to be back in person for this year's Summit," said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. "The past year has challenged us to flex our customer success muscles as we worked with dozens of industry leading businesses to help them navigate successful cloud-based ERP implementations. We've helped our customers improve resiliency, embrace digital transformation, and prepare for the future. We take our customers beyond basic process digitization and transform them into mature, efficient, and connected businesses."

Acumatica remained focused on customer success after helping companies navigate a tumultuous year of economic changes brought on by the pandemic. Since the start of 2020, Acumatica has supported hundreds of customers in their digital transformation efforts. Through those transformations, Acumatica earned a 97% customer satisfaction rate, as well as a +32 Net Promoter Score.

"We are extremely appreciative of Acumatica recognizing us as its Customer of the Year," said James Craig, CEO of ISS. "In the field service environment, projects can be very high-volume and short-term – requiring profitability tracking by location, site level, and customer. The ability to capture that data in real-time has had a positive impact on our bottom line. Acumatica allows us to scale quickly as we move forward with our growth strategy."

The first day's keynote was filled with significant announcements including:

A new Adobe Document Cloud integration. The integration replaces cumbersome, outdated processes with efficient digital experiences, all within the Acumatica platform. Acumatica customers can use this integration to annotate, highlight, comment on PDF documents, and save updated versions all without leaving Acumatica.

Reinforcing Acumatica's commitment to small and mid-sized organizations, Roskill emphasized the importance of viewing cloud-based ERP as the fundamental core of digital transformation during his keynote address. Roskill also underscored that as companies begin to forge a new path forward after the pandemic, the ability to adapt to a changing market will be a tremendous asset, citing Acumatica customer Mozaic as a stellar example.

"Our sincerest thanks to Acumatica for naming Mozaic its Impact Customer of the Year," said Allen Connely, CEO of Mozaic. "Mozaic is the one of largest providers of services for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Finger Lakes region of New York. With modern business process management solutions, we are better able to serve individuals with developmental disabilities in our area. Moreover, we can deliver on our newest strategic initiative, which is to help other nonprofits that are struggling and at risk as a result of the pandemic."

Acumatica's customer-centric culture coupled with its dynamic cloud-based ERP solution reinforces the company's first-in-growth status against 28 other vendors in IDC's Worldwide ERP Software Market Shares 2020 Report.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

