Acumatica Summit opens to record attendance - announcements drive leadership position in midmarket manufacturing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced record attendance of more than 2,500 customer, partner, media and analyst participants at its annual Acumatica Summit. The opening keynote by CEO Jon Roskill celebrated the company's customer-centric culture, highlighting Power Storage Solutions as its Customer of the Year and Food Maven --a socially conscious company bringing agility and flexibility to the U.S. food system -- as the Impact Customer of the Year. Spokespeople for both companies emphasized the ways in which Acumatica Cloud ERP helps them innovate and achieve success in today's new digital economy, citing the adaptable Acumatica platform, business functionality, and customer-friendly business practices as key reasons for selecting Acumatica.

"Acumatica is dedicated to helping our customers achieve digital transformation," said Jon Roskill, CEO, Acumatica. "The ways in which Cloud ERP technology can streamline operations and improve business efficiency are nothing short of exceptional, and Acumatica's product is second to none."

The first day's keynote was filled with noteworthy announcements, to include:

The release of a new Payroll module as part of Acumatica 2020R1, followed by an exclusive CFMA offer for prospective customers of Acumatica Construction Edition

The improvement of Acumatica Manufacturing Edition, enabled by the acquisition of JAAS Systems, a complete solution for make-to-stock, make-to-order, engineer-to-order, project centric, job shop, batch and repetitive manufacturing companies

A strategic alliance with BDO, the international network of public accounting, tax, consulting and business advisory firms, to serve midmarket customers with exceptionally complex needs, large national or international requirements, and companies that value independence in their ERP selection or implementation process

A new integration with Smartsheet, the end-to-end work execution platform, demonstrated live onstage and currently available in the Acumatica Marketplace

"Our integration with Acumatica addresses the growing need by mid-market companies for an end-to-end platform that provides real-time visibility into workflows and streamlined business operations," said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. "Acumatica's dedication to delivering a powerful business process management cloud ERP solution aligns with our drive to enable enterprise business execution, and we are excited about joining Acumatica's Marketplace to deliver existing and prospective customers the combined value of the two solutions."

A few important milestones celebrated at the Summit were the 6,500th Acumatica customer and the 7th consecutive year of industry-leading revenue growth, along with two quality product releases in 2019 with Acumatica R1 and R2.

Further notable achievements by Acumatica during 2019:

Winner, G2, User Satisfaction Ratings

Winner, G2, Best Usability

Leader, G2, Midmarket

Leader, G2, Momentum

Highest Usability, Nucleus Research, ERP Technology Value Matrix

Editors' Choice, PCMag, Best ERP Software

Champion, Software Reviews, Emotional Footprint

Major Player , IDC MarketScape Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications Assessment

, IDC MarketScape Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications Assessment Major Player , IDC MarketScape Worldwide Cloud and SaaS ERP Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable Applications Vendor Assessment

, IDC MarketScape Worldwide Cloud and SaaS ERP Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable Applications Vendor Assessment Visionary, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered.

For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

