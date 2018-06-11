Acumatica Tops G2 Crowd Ratings for User Satisfaction

"We are extremely proud of these results, leading in 16 of 26 categories," said Jon Roskill, CEO, Acumatica. "This is a testament to the quality of the product and services and support provided to Acumatica customers. As customers modernize their businesses Acumatica Cloud ERP is at the center of their digital transformation."

"Our comparison reports feature a side-by-side assessment of up to six competing products based on customer satisfaction ratings, while highlighting the leading product for each metric," said Rob Light, research principal, G2 Crowd. "Acumatica achieved high levels of user satisfaction compared to similar ERP products in the market, highlighted by AR Automation, Invoice Customization, and Output Document Generation."

The G2 Crowd findings dovetail with research results reported last December by Nucleus Research, which focuses on the value users receive from their software purchases. The 2017 Nucleus Research ERP Value Matrix ranked Acumatica Cloud ERP highest in usability for the second year in a row.

Acumatica's recent achievements include reaching their 4,000th customer and achieving 144 percent new revenue growth in 2017, which represented more than a doubling of revenue year-over-year. Acumatica customers continue to embrace the company's pragmatic feature sets and technological innovation, while many other cloud ERP vendors have come to rely on acquisitions to achieve the bulk of their growth.

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 421,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than 1.4 million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.

