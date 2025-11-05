Acumed Acquires Assets of TECHFIT Digital Surgery, Expanding Patient-Tailored Solutions in the Craniomaxillofacial Space and Beyond

HILLSBORO, Ore., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumed, a global leader in innovative orthopedic and medical device solutions, today announced the acquisition of certain assets from TECHFIT Digital Surgery, a partner in its Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Patient-Tailored Solutions portfolio. This strategic move represents a pivotal step in Acumed's growth strategy, deepening the company's commitment to the CMF space and supporting expansion into new clinical areas and global markets.

The asset acquisition gives Acumed full ownership of TECHFIT's proprietary technologies, including its digital surgical planning and reconstruction platform. By integrating these assets, Acumed will further strengthen its CMF portfolio and broaden its offerings in orthognathic, trauma/reconstruction, and neurosurgery.

"Patient-tailored solutions are recognized as the standard of care in CMF surgery and with TECHFIT, we can now deliver this capability at scale," said Hjalmar Pompe van Meerdervoort, President of Acumed. "This acquisition adds an important capability to our portfolio, supporting Acumed's goal of being the partner of choice for healthcare providers around the world. Together, we aim to innovate faster, deliver more customized solutions, and help support improved outcomes for patients."

As part of the acquisition, TECHFIT's CEO Mauricio Toro, will join the Acumed team. Toro brings years of specialized expertise in CMF and patient-tailored innovation, which will be leveraged to further develop and deliver solutions for healthcare providers and their patients.

About Acumed:

Acumed is a global medical device company headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializing in orthopedic and medical device solutions for extremity and trauma care. With a history of innovation and dedication to quality, Acumed partners with surgeons and healthcare professionals worldwide to improve patient outcomes. Acumed is a Marmon Medical, Berkshire Hathaway company.

About TECHFIT Digital Surgery:

TECHFIT Digital Surgery is a leading provider of patient-specific surgical solutions, including digital planning, reconstruction technologies, and proprietary manufacturing capabilities. With a mission to enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes, TECHFIT is a trusted partner for surgeons worldwide.

