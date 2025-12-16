First Wrist Fixation Surgery with Acumed's Acu-Loc NEXT System Performed at Duke University Hospital

HILLSBORO, Ore., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumed, a global leader in innovative orthopedic and medical device solutions, today announced that the first wrist fixation surgery using the Acu-Loc NEXT System has been successfully completed by Dr. David Ruch, MD, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, and Dr. Marc Richard, MD, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery of Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.

"The case was challenging," said Dr. Richard. "The beauty of it was that the NEXT System preserved the things that I knew and trusted about the current system and allowed me to address some of the subtleties of the fracture with the nuanced instrumentation and tools and tricks for treating a very difficult distal radius fracture."

Acu-Loc NEXT was designed by a team of renowned surgeons to advance wrist fracture fixation. Building on Acumed's 35-year legacy of innovation and the success of the original Acu-Loc System introduced in 2004, Acu-Loc NEXT delivers innovative solutions for a wide range of Fracture patterns.

"For over 20 years the Acu-Loc brand has set the standard in wrist fracture fixation in the healthcare community," said Hjalmar Pompe van Meerdevoort, President of Acumed. "Acu-Loc NEXT is truly where the legacy of our ingenuity meets the innovation of our clinical partners and is what will continue to elevate that standard to meet our customers' needs, allowing Acumed to be a true Partner of Choice."

More than 1 million patients worldwide have successfully regained motion, strength, and function with Acu-Loc implants. The Acu-Loc NEXT System offers a redesigned screw platform with advanced features, streamlined instrumentation, and clinically driven advancements. These enhancements empower surgeons to deliver personalized care, whether dealing with complex or routine cases. The Acu-Loc NEXT Wrist Fixation System received FDA clearance in August 2025.

About Acumed:

Acumed is a global medical device company headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializing in orthopedic and medical device solutions for extremity and trauma care. With a history of innovation and dedication to quality, Acumed partners with surgeons and healthcare professionals worldwide to improve patient outcomes. Acumed is a Marmon Medical, Berkshire Hathaway company.

SOURCE Acumed