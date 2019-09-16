Acura and Genius Launch Live Music Series Featuring Emerging Artists Who Superfans Predict Will Pop

"Our hope is that this program shines a light on these amazing artists and the unique ways they've challenged the status quo to get to this pivotal point in their career," said Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura Brand Officer. "The Acura x Genius series builds on Acura's passion for music seen across our marketing and festival partnerships by creating new opportunities for music fans to engage with our brand, which is all about exciting experiences and performance."

"We're honored to team up with Acura to celebrate the artists and performers shaping the next wave of music culture," said Rob Markman, Genius's Head of Artist Relations. "This collaboration is extra special because we're tapping into Genius's Music IQ data to curate each showcase with new voices who our community is really excited about."

Destiny Rogers, who is performing at the first Acura x Genius showcase in Los Angeles added, "When I'm on stage sharing my music, I feel confident and I know this is where I'm meant to be. I'm really happy to be a part of this experience and I'm stoked to connect with the audience, especially for those who hear my music for the first time. There's no better introduction to who I am than that."

"I'm really excited to perform with Genius and Acura! I think it's going to be a really fun event and great show," said Olivia O'Brien, also performing at the Los Angeles showcase.

Acura x Genius Music Series

The Acura x Genius Precision Crafted Performances make up a multi-city music series hitting select U.S. music markets, including Los Angeles on September 26; shows in New York, Atlanta, and Miami will follow in the coming months. Live performances and behind-the-scenes content from the series will be shared across Genius's social channels and on Genius.com. Each event will also feature curated food and beverage menus, unique photo opportunities, and Acura vehicles on display, including the NSX supercar with a DJ booth in its trunk, and the ILX sports sedan.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist born and raised in Lodi, California. Growing up in a musical home, listening to all genres from classic rock to mariachi, Destiny started to gravitate towards pursuing a career in music. This rising singer infuses her tomboy-ish style, skater culture vibes, and soulful pipes into her music, proving that staying true to yourself pays off. The California native's empowering lyrics feel more authentic than anything else on pop radio.

Olivia O'Brien

Olivia O'Brien is a native of Napa, California and is known for writing moody, emotionally honest songs like "hate u love u," which has racked up more than 122.5 million Spotify plays. O'Brien overcame childhood bullying and the pains of being an outsider to become one of the hottest young pop stars in the game.

Acura Music History

Acura has a long history supporting music and the arts, from partnering with events and festivals that align with the brand's values of performance and innovation, to the soundtracks featured throughout Acura advertising. This year, Acura celebrated 20 years as a sponsor of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where the Acura Stage again hosted many of the world's most accomplished musicians. Acura also returned for the fifth year as the automotive partner of the Trombone Shorty Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting traditional jazz music education, instruction, mentorship and performance in New Orleans, and was the Presenting Sponsor of the Foundation's largest fundraising event, "Shorty Fest." Sharing a collective passion for innovation and superior performance, Acura has been the official automotive partner of the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the last eight years.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

About Genius

Genius is the world's biggest encyclopedia of music. From its foundation in lyrics, Genius has grown to become a leading brand in music, producing popular video series like VERIFIED, Deconstructed, Genius News, and Open Mic and hosting career-spanning live conversations with the likes of Nicki Minaj, The-Dream, and Mariah Carey.

Genius reaches over 100 million people monthly across the globe and has over 6 million YouTube subscribers. It continues to power the successful "Behind the Lyrics" integration on Spotify and drives a major lyrics integration on Apple Music. Top names in music—including Chance the Rapper, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Frank Ocean, Billie Eilish, and Lin-Manuel Miranda—use Genius to share the stories behind their songs with the world.

SOURCE Acura

Related Links

https://genius.com/

