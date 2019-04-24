Acura Celebrates 20 Years as Proud Sponsor of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Festival goers can visit the Acura Product Experience Tent, where the brand's full model lineup of performance luxury SUVs and sedans will be on display, along with the opportunity to take complimentary photos in front of a New Orleans landscape backdrop and a chance to win access to Acura's exclusive VIP Lounge. The Acura Product Experience Tent is open to the public both weekends, Thurs., April 25 thru Sun., April 28 and Thurs., May 2 thru Sun., May 5.

Investing in the Future of Jazz Music

Building on Acura's relationship with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Acura is, again, the automotive partner of The Trombone Shorty Foundation (www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org), started by iconic singer, songwriter and producer Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews. Acura's sponsorship of the Foundation helps support traditional jazz music education, instruction, mentorship and performance in New Orleans, empowering young musicians to continue the musical traditions of the jazz legends before them.

Most recently, Acura sponsored a group of twelve musically gifted students from The Trombone Shorty Academy with a visit to Los Angeles. Equipped with MDX SUVs (https://www.acura.com/mdx) to get around town and GoPro cameras to commemorate their visit, the students met with professional agents in the music industry, practiced with the USC marching band, played a private performance at the American Honda Motor Co., Inc. headquarters in Torrance, California and even performed at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Award-Winning Acura Sound Systems

Acura's commitment to music includes the brand's precision crafted product design that turns each vehicle into its own sound studio.

Acura's award-winning ELS Studio 3D™ premium audio system (https://acura.us/RDX_ELSStudio3D) debuted on the 2019 RDX and was developed through a collaboration between Acura and Panasonic and tuned by eight-time Grammy® award-winning recording engineer and music producer Elliot Scheiner. The available critically acclaimed Acura sound system brings the quality and dynamic range heard in recording studios to the comfort of Acura vehicles through a 16-speaker system that includes six mid-range speakers, six titanium dome tweeters, a mid-range center speaker specializing in vocals and 20cm subwoofer. The ELS Studio 3D™ premium audio system can be operated by the center touch screen or voice recognition commands with primary functions operable by steering wheel controls and is also available on the recently debuted 2020 Acura TLX and TLX PMC Edition.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival begins Thurs., April 25 and runs through Sun., May 5. For the full lineup of artists and more information on the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, visit www.nojazzfest.com.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

About Trombone Shorty Foundation

The Trombone Shorty Foundation, founded by musician Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews in 2013, preserves and perpetuates the distinct musical heritage of New Orleans through music instruction, performance, business education, mentorship, and real-life experience – as part of a time-honored tradition to cultivate a vibrant community through music and tradition. Since launching, the foundation has grown from serving 15 students to 100 per year, preparing aspiring musicians from underserved New Orleans communities for success in music and life, moving the city's culture forward and teaching real-world skills for success in the music industry. Shorty Fest, the foundation's largest annual fundraiser, is a major draw during Jazz Fest week, and is known for featuring up and coming bands and showcasing the talents of the Academy students. Learn more at tromboneshortyfoundation.org.

