Acura Transforms "Beat That" Commercial into Mobile Racing Game

Free to play on desktop and mobile devices, "Beat That" the game enables players to race to the finish line of six unique tracks in one of six Acura vehicles featured in the "Less Talk, More Drive" TV spot. Each track represents an iconic era of gaming, from the popular 8-bit style of the '80s and '90s, to more photo-realistic treatments of modern gaming. Each Acura vehicle offers its own unique driving character and performance attributes, ranging from an original 1991 NSX to the Acura's latest design – the Type S Concept.

Levels:

Level 1: 1991 Acura NSX – 8-bit Beach

Level 2: 1998 Acura Integra Type R – Warehouse Complex

Level 3: 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec – Snowy Summit

Level 4: Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype race car – Grand Prix Circuit

Level 5: 2020 Acura NSX – Super Skyway

Level 6: Acura Type S Concept – Cyber Tunnel

"Beat That" is the first mobile racing game where visuals from each individual level match the styles that were prevalent in games from that specific car's era. As the game progresses, so do the years featured in the graphic treatments and music. Beating a specific lap time unlocks the next level of the game for racing. Once a player completes a lap, they can challenge a friend to "Beat That," by completing a lap at a faster time.

How to "Beat That"

Players can challenge others to "Beat That" in several ways. The game features dynamic share cards allowing players to share times and challenge their social networks. These share cards contain the level, vehicle, and individual lap time that each gamer earned on a specific track. In addition to being able to share across social feeds, players also can send a challenge to friends and family through Facebook Messenger or any other instant messaging platform.

Players also can test their skills through challenge lap times on the daily top 10 or all-time top 10 leaderboard. They can do so by clicking the "Challenge" button next to an individual lap time on the leaderboard. This will overlay a "ghost car" of that run into the game, giving the player the chance to "Beat That" time.

Social Sharing

As an added bonus, Acura continues to utilize GIPHY across social campaigns, this time creating "Beat That" GIFs using assets from the game. Players can use these GIFs to create their own Acura-styled game in the GIPHY Arcade.

In addition to the mobile and desktop versions, "Beat That" is available for play in the Facebook Instant Games platform. Players can access this version by visiting: https://fb.gg/play/acura-beat-that. The mobile and desktop versions can be played at acura.com/playbeatthat.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

SOURCE Acura

Related Links

http://www.acura.com

