Acure is Climate Neutral Certified

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acure, a pioneering force in the clean beauty industry, proudly announces its official certification as Climate Neutral. This distinction marks Acure's dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainability, positioning it at the forefront of the burgeoning movement toward climate neutrality.

In achieving Climate Neutral Certification, Acure undertook a rigorous process, meticulously measuring its greenhouse gas emissions for the year 2023. Subsequently, the company implemented comprehensive reduction strategies to minimize its carbon footprint across production, operations, and shipping. Moreover, Acure demonstrated its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility by offsetting its remaining emissions through the purchase of eligible-verified credits.

Climate Neutral Certification stands as a testament to Acure's unwavering commitment to combating climate change. This prestigious consumer label is emblematic of organizations that embrace accountability for their environmental impact, proactively addressing emissions associated with their products and services.

"Since we launched the brand in 2010, we've embarked on a transformative journey toward sustainability," says Andrea Kundar, Chief Marketing Officer of Acure. "Our commitment isn't just a choice; it's our duty to deliver effective products that are good for the skin and the planet. Climate Neutral certification is our latest endeavor and emphasizes our commitment to this mission."

Acure's Climate Neutral Certification not only reaffirms its position as an industry leader but also inspires consumers to make informed choices that align with their values. By prioritizing sustainability and environmental responsibility, Acure continues to set a precedent for ethical business practices within the beauty industry and beyond.

"Climate Neutral Certified companies are demonstrating immediate action on climate change is possible and essential," says Austin Whitman, CEO of Change Climate. "Climate Neutral Certified brands have built a powerful movement that gives companies and consumers meaningful ways to act on climate—today. They are leading the way, taking immediate voluntary action to address their carbon emissions, and engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before."

ABOUT ACURE: Acure is a pioneer in progressive skincare. Making clean skincare accessible since 2010, Acure continues to source the highest quality ingredients that are both proven effective and safe for the skin and planet. Products With Purpose; Acure products aren't just clean, they're effective, with each product going through a rigorous testing process. Sustainability is at our core and we take every opportunity to use the most environmentally friendly ingredients and packaging, making improvements as technology advances, always aiming to deliver quality products with the smallest environmental footprint. For more information, visit Acure.com .

ABOUT CLIMATE NEUTRAL: Climate Neutral is a non-profit organization creating the new trusted consumer standard for corporate climate action. The Climate Neutral Certified label empowers consumers to consciously support companies that measure their entire carbon footprint, offset it in its entirety, and implement strategies to reduce it moving forward. Climate Neutral's standardized process makes it easier for companies to estimate their greenhouse gas footprint, identify credible carbon offsets, and prioritize measures to reduce their emissions. To learn more about Climate Neutral, visit climateneutral.org .

