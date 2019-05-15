Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight
ABSSSI total 7MM Incident cases were 7,259,777 in 2017
1. More than 15 million bacterial skin and skin structure infections occur in United States
2. There were 1,942,229 male patients and 1,406,442 female cases suffering from ABSSSI in the United States in 2017
3. A total of 1.8% of hospital admissions were of adult patients with a SSSI primary diagnosis for the years 2005 through 2011
LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight launched Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028
- Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the ABSSSI epidemiology and Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
- ABSSSI market report provides the insights on the current and emerging Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections therapies.
- ABSSSI market report provides global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
- Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the ABSSSI market.
"Despite ABSSSI recent antibiotic launches, unmet needs still exist for an oral anti-MRSA agent with a safety profile appropriate for extended treatment, especially in the outpatient setting."
ABSSSI treatment includes an antimicrobial therapy, surgical drainage, and antibiotic therapy. The therapeutic approaches favored in treating skin infections include adjunctive therapies, early and appropriate empiric antibiotic therapy, wound culture with susceptibility testing and surgical drainage and debridement.
Oral and intravenous options for ABSSSI treatment with activity against MRSA include several long- standing therapies, such as sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim, clindamycin, minocycline, doxycycline, vancomycin, daptomycin, linezolid, ceftaroline, and telavancin. Antibiotics with activity against MRSA are considered when the infection is associated with penetrating trauma, such as IV drug use.
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment is quite challenging, as there is an increased antimicrobial resistance among both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria with methicillin-resistant. A large number of upcoming pipeline drugs, is expected to create a lucrative environment for growth of ABSSSI treatment market.
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections pipeline possess multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments to be launched in the near future. Ceftobiprole, Sodium fusidate, Iclaprim are currently in the Phase III stage of development followed by Brilacidin, Gepotidacin, Afabicin and Contezolid acefosamil in phase II clinical development.
The key ABSSSI market players have a potential to create a significant positive shift in the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Size. Some of companies involved are:-
- Cubist Pharmaceutical
- Paratek Pharmaceutical
- Melinta
- Durata Therapeutics
- The Medicine Company
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market will increase with the ABSSSI therapies like:
- Sivextro
- Nuzyra
- Baxdela
- Dalbavancin
- Orbactiv
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Overview at a Glance
3. ABSSSI Disease Background and Overview
4. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population
5. ABSSSI Country Wise-Epidemiology
5.1. United States
5.2. Germany
5.3. France
5.4. Italy
5.5. Spain
5.6. United Kingdom
5.7. Japan
6. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment and Management
7. Practice guidelines for management and care for ABSSSI in the Emergency department and hospitals
8. ABSSSI Treatment Algorithm
9. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Unmet Needs
10. ABSSSI Marketed Drugs
10.1. Sivextro: Cubist Pharmaceutical
10.2. Nuzyra: Paratek Pharmaceutical
10.3. Baxdela (Delafloxacin): Melinta
10.4. Dalbavancin: Durata Therapeutics
10.5. Orbactiv (Oritavancin): The Medicine Company
10.6. Tygacil (Tigecycline): Weyth Pharmaceutical
10.7. Cubicin (Daptomycin): Cubist Pharmaceutical
10.8. Zyvox: Pfizer
10.9. Teflaro (ceftaroline fosamil): Allergan Plc
11. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Emerging Drugs
11.1. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Key Cross Competition
11.2. Ceftobiprole medocaril: Basilea Pharmaceutica
11.3. Sodium Fusidate (CEM-102): Arrevus
11.4. Iclaprim: Motif Bio
11.5. Brilacidin: Innovation Pharmaceuticals
11.6. Gepotidacin: GlaxoSmithKline
11.7. Afabicin: Debiopharm Group
11.8. Contezolid acefosamil: MicuRx Pharmaceuticals
12. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections 7 Major Market Analysis
13. The United States Market Outlook
14. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
14.1. Germany
14.2. France
14.3. Italy
14.4. Spain
14.5. United Kingdom
15. Japan: Market Outlook
16. Market Drivers
17. Market Barriers
18. Appendix
19. Report Methodology
20. DelveInsight Capabilities
21. Disclaimer
22. About DelveInsight
