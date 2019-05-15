Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight launched Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the ABSSSI epidemiology and Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market in the 7 MM ( United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan .) ABSSSI market report provides the insights on the current and emerging Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections therapies. ABSSSI market report provides global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the ABSSSI market.

"Despite ABSSSI recent antibiotic launches, unmet needs still exist for an oral anti-MRSA agent with a safety profile appropriate for extended treatment, especially in the outpatient setting."

ABSSSI treatment includes an antimicrobial therapy, surgical drainage, and antibiotic therapy. The therapeutic approaches favored in treating skin infections include adjunctive therapies, early and appropriate empiric antibiotic therapy, wound culture with susceptibility testing and surgical drainage and debridement.

Oral and intravenous options for ABSSSI treatment with activity against MRSA include several long- standing therapies, such as sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim, clindamycin, minocycline, doxycycline, vancomycin, daptomycin, linezolid, ceftaroline, and telavancin. Antibiotics with activity against MRSA are considered when the infection is associated with penetrating trauma, such as IV drug use.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment is quite challenging, as there is an increased antimicrobial resistance among both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria with methicillin-resistant. A large number of upcoming pipeline drugs, is expected to create a lucrative environment for growth of ABSSSI treatment market.

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections pipeline possess multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments to be launched in the near future. Ceftobiprole, Sodium fusidate, Iclaprim are currently in the Phase III stage of development followed by Brilacidin, Gepotidacin, Afabicin and Contezolid acefosamil in phase II clinical development.

The key ABSSSI market players have a potential to create a significant positive shift in the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Size. Some of companies involved are:-

Cubist Pharmaceutical Paratek Pharmaceutical Melinta Durata Therapeutics The Medicine Company

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market will increase with the ABSSSI therapies like:

Sivextro Nuzyra Baxdela Dalbavancin Orbactiv

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Overview at a Glance

3. ABSSSI Disease Background and Overview

4. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. ABSSSI Country Wise-Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Italy

5.5. Spain

5.6. United Kingdom

5.7. Japan

6. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment and Management

7. Practice guidelines for management and care for ABSSSI in the Emergency department and hospitals

8. ABSSSI Treatment Algorithm

9. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Unmet Needs

10. ABSSSI Marketed Drugs

10.1. Sivextro: Cubist Pharmaceutical

10.2. Nuzyra: Paratek Pharmaceutical

10.3. Baxdela (Delafloxacin): Melinta

10.4. Dalbavancin: Durata Therapeutics

10.5. Orbactiv (Oritavancin): The Medicine Company

10.6. Tygacil (Tigecycline): Weyth Pharmaceutical

10.7. Cubicin (Daptomycin): Cubist Pharmaceutical

10.8. Zyvox: Pfizer

10.9. Teflaro (ceftaroline fosamil): Allergan Plc

11. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Emerging Drugs

11.1. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Key Cross Competition

11.2. Ceftobiprole medocaril: Basilea Pharmaceutica

11.3. Sodium Fusidate (CEM-102): Arrevus

11.4. Iclaprim: Motif Bio

11.5. Brilacidin: Innovation Pharmaceuticals

11.6. Gepotidacin: GlaxoSmithKline

11.7. Afabicin: Debiopharm Group

11.8. Contezolid acefosamil: MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

12. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections 7 Major Market Analysis

13. The United States Market Outlook

14. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

14.1. Germany

14.2. France

14.3. Italy

14.4. Spain

14.5. United Kingdom

15. Japan: Market Outlook

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix

19. Report Methodology

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

