CEACAM5 Drugs Market Outlook: Rising Cancer Cases and Clinical Trials to Fuel Growth by 2034 | DelveInsight

The CEACAM5 drugs market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This is due to the increasing number of patients being diagnosed with cancer and the increasing number of CEACAM5 that are under clinical trials. Currently, there are no CEACAM5 approved by any regulatory bodies.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's CEACAM5 Drugs Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging CEACAM5 drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted CEACAM5 drugs market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the CEACAM5 Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of CEACAM5 drugs in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

Leading CEACAM5 drug companies such as SurgiMab, Merck KGaA, Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others are developing novel CEACAM5 drugs that can be available in the CEACAM5 drugs market in the coming years.

Some of the key CEACAM5 drugs in the pipeline include SGM-101, M9140, SGN-CEACAM5C, Cibisatamab + RO7122290, and others.

and others. In June 2024 , Merck KGaA shared preliminary data from a Phase I study of M9140 , a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CEACAM5, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. This trial included 40 patients with advanced colorectal cancer who had previously undergone treatment, from the U.S., Europe , and Japan , and tested across seven different dose levels. The results showed that 10% of patients experienced a partial response, while 42.5% achieved stable disease. With a preliminary median progression-free survival of 6.7 months , these findings indicate that M9140 could represent a promising new treatment option for this condition.

In December 2023, Sanofi ended its tusamitamab ravtansine program as it missed the study's primary endpoint and did not beat the chemotherapy docetaxel when it came to progression-free survival. Tusamitamab ravitansine (CEACAM5) was originated from a long-running deal between Sanofi and ImmunoGen and evaluated as a monotherapy in previously treated patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

CEACAM5 Drugs Market Dynamics

The CEACAM5 drugs market is rapidly evolving due to the molecule's significance in the treatment of various cancers, particularly colorectal, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers. One of the primary drivers of the CEACAM5 drugs market is the increasing prevalence of cancers that overexpress CEACAM5. As cancer rates continue to rise globally, the demand for more effective and targeted therapies is growing, propelling the market forward. Furthermore, advancements in biotechnology and immunotherapy are enabling the development of innovative CEACAM5-targeting drugs, which are showing promise in clinical trials. These advancements are expected to expand the market significantly in the coming years.

However, the CEACAM5 drugs market also faces challenges. One significant barrier is the high cost of drug development and the stringent regulatory requirements for new therapies. The complex nature of biologics and the need for extensive clinical testing before approval can lead to high development costs, which are often passed on to consumers, limiting access to these therapies. Additionally, the competition from other targeted therapies and the development of resistance to current treatments may pose further challenges to the growth of the market.

Despite these challenges, the market outlook for CEACAM5-targeting drugs remains positive. As research continues to uncover more about the role of CEACAM5 in cancer progression, new therapeutic opportunities are likely to emerge. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are expected to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation CEACAM5 therapies, potentially leading to more effective treatments with fewer side effects.

CEACAM5 Drugs Treatment Market

Therapies that specifically target CEACAM5 have not yet received regulatory approval. However, researchers are actively investigating various strategies to inhibit CEACAM5 as a potential treatment for cancers that overexpress this protein. Some of the approaches under investigation include:

Small Molecule Inhibitors: Companies are developing small molecules aimed at inhibiting CEACAM5 activity in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. These inhibitors could potentially disrupt CEACAM5-related signaling pathways involved in cancer progression.

Antibodies Blocking CEACAM5: Monoclonal antibodies are being engineered to bind specifically to CEACAM5, thereby blocking its function. This could potentially inhibit tumor growth and metastasis by disrupting CEACAM5-related processes.

Peptide-based Inhibitors: Peptides designed from the CEACAM5 protein sequence or mimicking its binding partners are being explored as potential inhibitors. These peptides could interfere with CEACAM5-related cell adhesion, migration, and invasion.

Gene Silencing: Techniques such as RNA interference (RNAi) or CRISPR-based gene editing are being explored to silence CEACAM5 expression in cancer cells. Reducing CEACAM5 levels could potentially inhibit cancer cell growth and metastasis.

Combination Therapies: Inhibiting CEACAM5 could be combined with other targeted therapies, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy to enhance treatment effectiveness. These combination approaches might provide synergistic effects and help overcome resistance mechanisms.

Key Emerging CEACAM5 Drugs and Companies

Merck KGaA, Sanofi, SurgiMab, Roche, and several other companies are currently engaged in the development and production of selective CEACAM5 ADCs, which have the potential to significantly impact and enhance the CEACAM5 market.

SGM-101 is a tumor-targeting antibody linked to a near-infrared fluorochrome. It specifically binds to a marker that is overexpressed in gastrointestinal and other types of tumors. Currently, in Phase III trials, it is being evaluated for its effectiveness in identifying primary and recurrent tumors, as well as metastases, in patients undergoing colorectal cancer surgery.

This near-infrared fluorochrome targets the CEACAM5 receptor, which is utilized in molecular imaging to guide lung cancer resections, particularly because the glycoprotein is present in over 80% of adenocarcinomas.

M9140 is an experimental antibody-drug conjugate targeting CEACAM5, designed to deliver a cytotoxic topoisomerase 1 (TOP1) inhibitor to tumor cells expressing CEACAM5. This inhibitor enters the cell nucleus, disrupting DNA replication and repair, leading to the death of the targeted tumor cells. Additionally, the payload can kill nearby tumor cells through a bystander effect. M9140 is engineered for stability in the bloodstream, with enhanced cancer-killing efficiency and a wide therapeutic window. It also shows potential for synergy when combined with DDR inhibition.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the CEACAM5 drugs market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CEACAM5 drugs market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

CEACAM5 Overview

Carcinoembryonic Antigen-Related Cell Adhesion Molecule 5 (CEACAM5) is a glycoprotein that belongs to the immunoglobulin superfamily and plays a significant role in cell adhesion, intracellular signaling, and immune response regulation. It is highly expressed in various epithelial cells, particularly in the gastrointestinal tract, lungs, and pancreas. CEACAM5 is best known for its association with carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), a well-established tumor marker used in the diagnosis and management of certain types of cancer, including colorectal, gastric, and pancreatic cancers. Elevated levels of CEACAM5 in the blood are often indicative of malignant tumors, making it a valuable biomarker for cancer detection and monitoring.

CEACAM5's role extends beyond its use as a diagnostic marker; it is also involved in tumorigenesis and metastasis. The molecule can mediate cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions, which are crucial for the proliferation and spread of cancer cells. Due to its overexpression in various cancers and limited expression in normal tissues, CEACAM5 has become a target for therapeutic interventions, including monoclonal antibodies and cancer vaccines. Ongoing research continues to explore the potential of CEACAM5-targeted therapies, aiming to improve the specificity and efficacy of cancer treatment while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

CEACAM5 Epidemiology Segmentation

The CEACAM5 drugs market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for CEACAM5-specific Therapies

Total Eligible Patient Pool for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CEACAM5-specific Therapies

CEACAM5 Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 CEACAM5 Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key CEACAM5 Drug Companies SurgiMab, Merck KGaA, Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others Key CEACAM5 Drugs SGM-101, M9140, SGN-CEACAM5C, Cibisatamab + RO7122290, and others

Scope of the CEACAM5 Market Report

CEACAM5 Therapeutic Assessment: CEACAM5 current marketed and emerging therapies

CEACAM5 current marketed and emerging therapies CEACAM5 Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CEACAM5 Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CEACAM5 Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, CEACAM5 Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary of CEACAM5 4. Key Events 5. Market Forecast Methodology 6. CEACAM5 Drugs Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2020 6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7. CEACAM5-specific Therapies: Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2. Evolution of CEACAM5-specific Therapies 7.3. Treatment 8. Target Patient Pool 8.1. Key Findings 8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3. Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in the 7MM 8.3.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in Selected Indications in the 7MM 8.3.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in the 7MM 8.4. Epidemiology Scenario in the US 8.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in the US 8.4.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in Selected Indications in the US 8.4.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in the US 8.5. Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK 8.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in EU4 and the UK 8.5.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in Selected Indications in EU4 and the UK 8.5.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in EU4 and the UK 8.6. Epidemiology Scenario in Japan 8.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in Japan 8.6.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in Selected Indications in Japan 8.6.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CEACAM5-specific Therapies in Japan 9. Emerging Therapies 9.1. Key Competitors 9.2. SGM-101: SurgiMab 9.2.1. Product Description 9.2.2. Other developmental activities 9.2.3. Clinical development 9.2.4. Safety and efficacy 9.3. M9140: Merck 9.3.1. Product Description 9.3.2. Other developmental activities 9.3.3. Clinical development 9.3.4. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 10. CEACAM5-specific Therapies: Seven Major Market Analysis 10.1. Key Findings 10.2. Market Outlook 10.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions 10.4. Total Market Size of CEACAM5 in the 7MM 10.5. Market Size of CEACAM5 by Indication in the7MM 10.6. The United States Market Size 10.6.1. Total Market Size of CEACAM5 in the United States 10.6.2. Market Size of CEACAM5 by Indication in the United States 10.6.3. Market Size of CEACAM5 by Therapies in the United States 10.7. EU4 and the UK Market Size 10.7.1. Total Market Size of CEACAM5 in EU4 and the UK 10.7.2. Market Size of CEACAM5 by Indication in EU4 and the UK 10.7.3. Market Size of CEACAM5 by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 10.8. Japan Market Size 10.8.1. Total Market Size of CEACAM5 in Japan 10.8.2. Market Size of CEACAM5 by Indication in Japan 10.8.3. Market Size of CEACAM5 by Therapies in Japan 11. Market Access and Reimbursement 12. SWOT Analysis 13. KOL Views 14. Unmet Needs 15. Appendix 15.1. Bibliography 15.2. Report Methodology 16. DelveInsight Capabilities 17. Disclaimer 18. About DelveInsight

