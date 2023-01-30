Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 200+ Companies Working in the Domain

The incidence of AML has gradually increased around the globe. Males and older people had a higher possibility to develop AML. Developed countries tended to have higher age-standardized incidence rates and death rates than developing regions. Novel therapies for AML, including refinements of conventional cytotoxic chemotherapies, genetic and epigenetic targeted drugs, as well as immunotherapies, have significantly improved patient outcomes in recent years.

DelveInsight's acute myeloid leukemia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 200+ active players working to develop 260+ pipeline therapies for acute myeloid leukemia treatment.

Key acute myeloid leukemia companies such as GlycoMimetics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Takeda Oncology, Orca Bio, Gilead Sciences, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Kronos Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImmunityBio, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Armaceutica, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, New Epsilon Innovation Limited, MediGene, TC Biopharm, PersonGen BioTherapeutics, Oncoceutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Novartis, Jasper Therapeutics, Agastiya Biotech, Poseida Therapeutics, Molecular Partners, Allogene Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new acute myeloid leukemia drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising acute myeloid leukemia pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Uproleselan, SKLB1028, Pevonedistat, Orca T, Magrolimab, Iomab-B, Entospletinib, Nivolumab, ALT 803, BPX-501, TCB008, Tamibarotene, Pyronaridine, Trisenox (Arsenic Trioxide), NEI-01, MDG1011, OmnImmune, anti-FLT3 CAR-T, JNJ 63709178, IO 202, IDH 305, JSP 191, AB001, P-ckit-ALLO1, MP-0533, ALLO-316, ALL0-819, and others.

and others. In January 2023 , Innate Pharma SA announced the publication in Nature Biotechnology of preclinical data showing the control of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells by a trifunctional NKp46-CD16a-NK cell engager (NKCE) targeting CD123.

, Innate Pharma SA announced the publication in of preclinical data showing the control of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells by a trifunctional NKp46-CD16a-NK cell engager (NKCE) targeting CD123. In January 2023 , the FDA granted JBI-802 orphan drug designation for patients diagnosed with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a press release from Jubilant Therapeutics.

, the FDA granted JBI-802 orphan drug designation for patients diagnosed with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a press release from Jubilant Therapeutics. In January 2022 , Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the European Commission (EC) had granted orphan-drug designation (ODD) to the oral fixed-dose combination of decitabine and cedazuridine (ASTX727) for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

The acute myeloid leukemia pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage acute myeloid leukemia drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the acute myeloid leukemia clinical trial landscape.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the most common type of leukemia in adults, accounting for roughly 80% of all cases. Clonal expansion of immature "blast cells" in the peripheral blood and bone marrow results in ineffective erythropoiesis and bone marrow failure. There are various types of AML. Each affects a different type of blood cell. The acute myeloid leukemia symptoms you experience are determined by the type of blood cell that is affected. The common acute myeloid leukemia symptoms include tiredness, weakness, pale skin, irregular heartbeat, dizziness, and others. Many tests are used for acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis. Doctors will also perform tests to determine the subtype of AML.

Chemotherapy is the primary treatment for most AML types, sometimes in conjunction with a targeted therapy drug. A stem cell transplant could follow this. Other drugs (aside from standard chemotherapy drugs) may be used to treat people with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL).

A snapshot of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Omidubicel Gamida Cell Registered Cell replacements Intravenous Uproleselan GlycoMimetics Phase III E-selectin inhibitors Intravenous Pevonedistat Takeda Oncology Phase III NEDD 8 activating enzyme inhibitors Intravenous SKLB1028 CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Phase III Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists; Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors; Lyn protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral BPX-501 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Phase II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous ALT 803 ImmunityBio Phase II Interleukin-15 receptor agonists Intravenous

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Assessment

The acute myeloid leukemia pipeline report proffers an integral view of acute myeloid leukemia emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Small molecule, Cell therapy, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Small molecule, Cell therapy, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Cell replacements, E-selectin inhibitors, Interleukin-15 receptor agonists, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists, Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, Lyn protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, NEDD 8 activating enzyme inhibitors

Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies: GlycoMimetics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Takeda Oncology, Orca Bio, Gilead Sciences, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Kronos Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImmunityBio, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Armaceutica, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, New Epsilon Innovation Limited, MediGene, TC Biopharm, PersonGen BioTherapeutics, Oncoceutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Novartis, Jasper Therapeutics, Agastiya Biotech, Poseida Therapeutics, Molecular Partners, Allogene Therapeutics, and others.

Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapies: Uproleselan, SKLB1028, Pevonedistat, Orca T, Magrolimab, Iomab-B, Entospletinib, Nivolumab, ALT 803, BPX-501, TCB008, Tamibarotene, Pyronaridine, Trisenox (Arsenic Trioxide), NEI-01, MDG1011, OmnImmune, anti-FLT3 CAR-T, JNJ 63709178, IO 202, IDH 305, JSP 191, AB001, P-ckit-ALLO1, MP-0533, ALLO-316, ALL0-819, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

