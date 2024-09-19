Mantle Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 20+ Companies | DelveInsight

Mantle cell lymphoma is a rare and aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma originating from B-cells in the "mantle zone" of the lymph nodes. The development of novel targeted therapies and immunotherapies, such as Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors, is improving treatment outcomes and driving market growth for Mantle cell lymphoma.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline mantle cell lymphoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the mantle cell lymphoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's mantle cell lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for mantle cell lymphoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for mantle cell lymphoma treatment. Key mantle cell lymphoma companies such as AbbVie, Adicet Bio, InnoCare Pharma Inc., Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD., BeiGene, Nurix, LegoChem Biosciences, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, Incyte Corporation, TG Therapeutics, Janssen/Pharmacyclics, Eternity Bioscience, Traws Pharm, Advenchen Laboratories, and others are evaluating new mantle cell lymphoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new mantle cell lymphoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising mantle cell lymphoma pipeline therapies such as Venetoclax, ADI-001, Orelabrutinib, LP-168, BGB-11417, NX 2127, LCB 71, NX 5948, Abexinostat, Pembrolizumab, Parsaclisib, Umbralisib, Ibrutinib, Edralbrutinib, Narazaciclib, Lucitanib, and others are under different phases of mantle cell lymphoma clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of mantle cell lymphoma clinical trials. In May 2024 , AstraZeneca had announced positive interim results from the Phase III ECHO clinical trial, which evaluated Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor Calquence (acalabrutinib) in combination with standard chemoimmunotherapy for treating mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

had announced positive interim results from the Phase III ECHO clinical trial, which evaluated Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor Calquence (acalabrutinib) in combination with standard chemoimmunotherapy for treating mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). In March 2024 , BeiGene, Ltd. announced the presentation of emerging oncology pipeline data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Additional highlights include preclinical characterization data for an investigational BTK degrader, BGB-16673, currently in clinical development for B-cell malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma

announced the presentation of emerging oncology pipeline data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Additional highlights include preclinical characterization data for an investigational BTK degrader, BGB-16673, currently in clinical development for B-cell malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma In October 2023 , Ascentage Pharma announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca Investment. The two companies will jointly conduct a registrational Phase III study of the Bcl-2 inhibitor, APG-2575 (lisaftoclax), in combination with AstraZeneca's Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib), in treatment-naive patients with first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL).

announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca Investment. The two companies will jointly conduct a registrational Phase III study of the Bcl-2 inhibitor, APG-2575 (lisaftoclax), in combination with AstraZeneca's Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib), in treatment-naive patients with first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). In January 2023 , the FDA granted an orphan drug designation to LP-284, a novel small-molecule, next-generation acylfulvene, for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a rare and aggressive form of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), according to an announcement from Lantern Pharma.

The mantle cell lymphoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage mantle cell lymphoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the mantle cell lymphoma clinical trial landscape.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Overview

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare subtype of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs) characterized by the (11,14) translocation, leading to overexpression of the cyclin D1 (CCND1) gene. Its various morphological variants can make diagnosis challenging, though some cases are straightforward. Many individuals with MCL are asymptomatic in the early stages, but may later seek medical attention due to persistent, typically painless swelling of lymph nodes, especially in the neck and throat region (e.g., Waldeyer's ring).

MCL is marked by a reciprocal chromosomal translocation t(11;14)(q13;q32), which places the cyclin D1 gene next to the immunoglobulin heavy chain gene, causing continuous cyclin D1 expression. This overexpression contributes to tumor cell proliferation through cell cycle dysregulation, chromosomal instability, and epigenetic changes. Rarely, MCL cases without this translocation may involve CCND2 or CCND3 translocations. Hypothetical molecular subtypes, based on the cell of origin, correlate with clinical phenotypes: classical or aggressive MCL arises from naive B cells lacking or having limited iGVH mutations and expressing SOX11, a neural transcription factor inhibiting terminal B cell differentiation. The indolent variant originates from antigen-experienced B cells with IGVH somatic hypermutations, typically SOX11-negative and genetically stable. Diagnosis of MCL involves detailed patient history, thorough clinical evaluation, and specialized tests, including biopsy of an affected lymph node or bone marrow. These tests confirm the NHL type and subtype, assess disease extent, and determine appropriate treatments.

Treatment for MCL is multifaceted and tailored to each patient, often including chemotherapy, immunotherapy drugs like rituximab, targeted therapies such as ibrutinib, and stem cell transplants, particularly for aggressive disease or younger patients. Radiation therapy may target specific lymphoma areas. Participation in clinical trials can offer new treatment options. Treatment plans are developed collaboratively by healthcare professionals and patients, considering disease stage, overall health, and personal preferences. Regular monitoring and follow-up care are essential to track treatment response and manage side effects effectively.

A snapshot of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Venetoclax AbbVie Phase III Apoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Oral Sonrotoclax BeiGene Phase II Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Oral Rocbrutinib Newave Pharmaceutical Phase II Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral NX 2127 Nurix Phase I Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase degraders; Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Oral ADI-001 Adicet Bio Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

The mantle cell lymphoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the mantle cell lymphoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Apoptosis stimulants, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Proteasome inhibitors, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Apoptosis stimulants, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Proteasome inhibitors, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Key Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies : AbbVie, Adicet Bio, InnoCare Pharma Inc., Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD., BeiGene, Nurix, LegoChem Biosciences, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, Incyte Corporation, TG Therapeutics, Janssen/Pharmacyclics, Eternity Bioscience, Traws Pharm, Advenchen Laboratories, and others

: AbbVie, Adicet Bio, InnoCare Pharma Inc., Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD., BeiGene, Nurix, LegoChem Biosciences, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, Incyte Corporation, TG Therapeutics, Janssen/Pharmacyclics, Eternity Bioscience, Traws Pharm, Advenchen Laboratories, and others Key Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: Venetoclax, ADI-001, Orelabrutinib, LP-168, BGB-11417, NX 2127, LCB 71, NX 5948, Abexinostat, Pembrolizumab, Parsaclisib, Umbralisib, Ibrutinib, Edralbrutinib, Narazaciclib, Lucitanib, and others

Table of Contents

1. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

