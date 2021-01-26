ACY Securities highlights how it uses technology to transform trading and empower investors in the latest issue of World Finance

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a time of turbulence and uncertainty, leading FX & CFD broker ACY Securities details how traders can ensure they're putting their best foot forward with technology-backed services in the latest issue of World Finance magazine.

Stating exclusively for World Finance , Alla Darwish, Head of Global Brokerage at ACY Securities, explains how, as one of Australia's fastest-growing online trading providers, the group brings the benefits of Wall Street and Silicon Valley together.

"Since its inception in 2011, the company has developed the strong technological capabilities associated with Silicon Valley," he explains. "ACY leverages this know-how to empower clients with institutional-grade trading conditions, premium education and cut-through market analysis."

The group's focus on client growth ensured that it took home the 'Best Partnership Programme' in the 2020 World Finance Forex Awards.

"ACY Partners offers bespoke solutions designed by you and tailored by us. So if our clients want a certain liquidity provider, a product, or even a price range, or a commission structure, we've got them covered. We not only offer the best technology in the market, but the best customer service they could experience with any broker," Alla Darwish explains in an interview with World Finance .

ACY marks its 10th year in the industry in 2021, and looking to the future the business will continue to make investments in its technological infrastructure, ensuring even faster speeds of execution and trading conditions that are second to none. Additionally, ACY plans to roll out exciting trading tech that could potentially transform the client experience as we know it.

To find out more about ACY Securities and how the business' technological infrastructure is forging new opportunities for its clients, pick up the latest copy of World Finance magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

