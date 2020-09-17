Ad Agency Leader Michael Goldberg Joins ROJEK Consulting As Principal

"Before officially joining forces, Michael and I have worked to leverage our experience and vision to reinvent and refresh the way companies can hire ad agency partners so that brands have full confidence for the recovery plans they'll need leading into 2021," said Stewart.

Equipped with proprietary, real-time cultural assessment data, Stewart and Goldberg have already developed new digital platform tools to help clients better measure culture and determine candidate agency fit, agility, commitment, creation and investment. This expanded service will provide both agencies and clients a better view of what working together would look like to make partnerships more effective, creating more brand value over time.

"Lorraine has long been one of my favorite people in the business and I am thrilled that we are building a refreshed and improved approach to search and selection together," said Goldberg. "While our styles and experience differ, our values and ambition are shared."

Stewart, who built ROJEK's track record on the foundation of leveraging the cultural fit of the agency/client relationship, maintains that "everything good begins with a cultural fit. It is true of agency selection and it is true of my partnership with Michael," she added.

ROJEK Consulting is the leading certified marketing consulting firm specializing in advertising industry sourcing and agency review services for its clients. ROJEK's proprietary CultureFit™ Model uses organizational culture data to help advertisers choose the optimal marketing suppliers and advertising agencies. With offices in Ohio, North Carolina and Florida, ROJEK services the Fortune 500, privately held companies and growing brands. For more information visit https://www.rojekconsulting.com.

