Ad Council, AMA, and CDC Urge Americans to "Play Defense Against Flu" with New Vaccination Campaign

New PSAs remind audiences to receive their annual flu shot to protect themselves and their communities from the risk of flu and its potentially serious complications.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As cold and flu season approaches, The Ad Council, American Medical Association (AMA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and CDC Foundation today launched their annual flu vaccination campaign with new public service advertisements (PSAs) encouraging people to get vaccinated against seasonal flu to protect themselves and their loved ones.

CDC preliminarily estimates that during the 2023-2024 flu season 41 million people got sick with flu, 18 million people visited a health care provider with flu, 490,000 people were hospitalized with flu and 25,000 people died due to flu illness or related complications. In addition to these concerning statistics, fewer than half of all people in the U.S. received a flu vaccine. However, those who were vaccinated against the flu reduced their risk of hospitalization due to the flu by about 40% in adults and 50% in children. That's why health experts strongly encourage Americans to get vaccinated at the beginning of flu season to reduce the risk of serious illness from flu and potentially serious complications, like hospitalization and death. With concerns of co-circulating viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) this season, it is important to get up-to-date on other recommended vaccines as well.

"A flu shot may seem like a small or unnecessary action to protect yourself and loved ones from illness, but it's actually a powerful and proven tool that will keep you and your community safe," said the Ad Council's Chief Campaign Development Officer Heidi Arthur. "That's why we're honored to partner once again with the CDC and AMA to spread the word about getting vaccinated against flu. This way we can do the things that matter, like getting together with loved ones during the holidays and beyond, without worrying about becoming sick with and spreading the flu."

"Getting an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from flu and its potentially serious outcomes," said Demetre Daskalakis, MD, MPH, Director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "Flu vaccination reduces the risk of infection but also reduces severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get the virus. Getting a flu vaccine is particularly important for people at higher risk of serious complications from flu, like people 65 years and older."

"We urge everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the flu, ideally before virus begins spreading in your community," said Bruce A. Scott, MD, AMA President. "Black and Hispanic populations are at higher risk of severe complications from the flu due to longstanding health care inequities and disproportionately low vaccination coverage. Our campaign particularly focuses on Black and Hispanic populations to help improve vaccination rates in these communities. The AMA will continue to support efforts to improve vaccination rates and achieve optimal health for all people."

This year's campaign, created pro-bono by creative ad agency Madwell, features a new PSA titled "Play Defense Against Flu" that leverages comedy to highlight how antibodies that develop after getting a flu vaccination work hard to protect oneself, loved ones and the community at large from the flu. Audiences are encouraged to gear up with a flu shot and learn more at GetMyFluShot.org. The new PSAs will appear in TV, radio, social media, out-of-home, and digital formats nationwide in time and space donated by the media.

WATCH THE PSA HERE.

"For the campaign this year, we wanted to try a different approach. We want to deliver the message that taking a flu shot is a team effort, because it benefits yourself and the community," said Mau Galvan, Madwell Creative Director, "To bring this idea to life, we showed in a fun way what happens inside the body and how your own antibodies act as a team as they gear up and defend against the flu with the enormous help of a flu shot."

CDC recommends that everyone six months and older (with rare medical exceptions) get a flu vaccine each year. Flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time if you are eligible for both and the timing coincides. Each year, CDC and AMA undertake a range of efforts to increase the number of people who receive a flu vaccine. This season those efforts include working with doctor's offices and pharmacies to provide guidance on giving flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time and supporting community-based efforts to increase vaccination among racial and ethnic minority groups, with a special emphasis on Black and Hispanic populations, in the United States.

About the AMA

The American Medical Association is the physicians' powerful ally in patient care. As the only medical association that convenes 190+ state and specialty medical societies and other critical stakeholders, the AMA represents physicians with a unified voice to all key players in health care. The AMA leverages its strength by removing the obstacles that interfere with patient care, leading the charge to prevent chronic disease and confront public health crises, and driving the future of medicine to tackle the biggest challenges in health care. For more information, visit ama-assn.org.

About CDC

Whether diseases start at home or abroad, are curable or preventable, chronic or acute, or from human activity or deliberate attack, CDC's world-leading experts protect lives and livelihoods, national security and the U.S. economy by providing timely, commonsense information, and rapidly identifying and responding to diseases, including outbreaks and illnesses. CDC drives science, public health research, and data innovation in communities across the country by investing in local initiatives to protect everyone's health.

About Madwell

10+ years in the industry, and they're still independent, founder-led, and on a mission to prove that you don't need to be a 10,000 person holding company to make incredible work that's incredibly effective. Madwell lives by a founding spirit: Madness well-harnessed is creation (otherwise, it's just madness). They believe being different makes a difference. Creativity is most powerful when fueled by diversity of thought, experience, and perspective, and Madwell holds themselves accountable for it. Everyone at Madwell is encouraged to bring their unique experience to the table to make creative magic happen, and the result is a visibly tight-knit team that goes above and beyond for each other and for their clients. https://www.madwell.com/

About The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

