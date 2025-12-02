VA and the Ad Council Affirm That Every Veteran Deserves Support - Regardless of When, Where or Why They Served

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/ad_council/9293854-en-veterans-affairs-ad-council-psa-dont-wait-reach-out

The new suite of PSAs, titled "You Are a Veteran," acknowledge that many Veterans wrestle with complex feelings about their service, sometimes questioning whether they deserve Veteran resources and support at all. The "Don't Wait. Reach Out." campaign aims to challenge those beliefs by reinforcing a powerful truth: no matter when, where or why they served, every Veteran has earned the right to support.

"Every Veteran's story is unique, as are the challenges they may face after their service," said Dr. Todd Burnett, acting executive director of the VA Office of Suicide Prevention. "These new messages emphasize that being a Veteran is a lifelong identity that warrants care, respect and connection. We want Veterans to understand that seeking help is a courageous and strong act. No matter what difficulties you may be experiencing, resources are available, and you are never alone."

In 2022, the suicide rate among Veterans was more than double the rate for non-Veteran U.S. adults, according to the latest data from the 2024 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. This underscores the ongoing need for comprehensive Veteran suicide prevention efforts and reinforces the urgency of encouraging Veterans to access the resources they've earned.

"We are incredibly proud of the life-saving impact of this work. Since the campaign began, more than three million Veterans who were struggling and saw our message have taken action to seek help," said Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council. "By listening to Veterans and understanding the barriers they face, we've been able to create messages that truly resonate. Together with our partners at VA and across the creative and media community, we remain committed to ensuring every Veteran knows they are not alone and that support is always within reach."

The PSAs were developed pro bono by creative agency GSD&M, directed by Dominique DeLeon of Rodeo Show Productions, and edited by Sam Perkins of Nomad Edit. They will run nationwide across donated media placements, including broadcast, digital, social media, out-of-home and print platforms. The new PSAs will also be distributed by the Ad Council to more than 1,850 broadcast television stations across the country.

"In our research, we uncovered an important insight: many Veterans question whether they truly deserve support, or even hesitate to identify as Veterans because of when, where, or why they served," said Bo Bradbury, SVP and managing director at GSD&M. "Highlighting this perspective was crucial to shaping a message that directly addresses those doubts—affirming that every Veteran, no matter their story, is worthy of care and connection. Our goal is to ensure all Veterans feel seen, valued, and empowered to seek the help they have earned."

The "Don't Wait. Reach Out." campaign is a component of VA's 10-year strategy to prevent Veteran suicide, grounded in a comprehensive public health approach that integrates both community-based prevention and clinical intervention. It also is part of the Ad Council's broader Mental Health Initiative—a multi-year effort aimed at shifting social norms, reducing barrier to support and fostering a culture that is more open, supportive and proactive about mental health.

Since launch, the campaign has generated more than $125 million in donated media support and driven more than 7.3 million visits to VA.gov/REACH—a website developed by communications firm Reingold to connect Veterans with resources and support. The site also features shareable social media content created by Rigaud Global Company, a Veteran-owned marketing communications agency, to help raise awareness around Veteran suicide prevention.

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don't have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

Reporters covering this issue can download VA's Safe Messaging Best Practices fact sheet or visit www.ReportingOnSuicide.org for important guidance on how to communicate about suicide.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more.

In November 2022, the Ad Council announced a Mental Health Initiative, uniting brands, marketers, media companies and nonprofits to address the mental health crisis throughout the U.S. at scale. With a founding donation from Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, the multi-year initiative aims to change social norms and create a society that is more open, accepting and proactive when it comes to mental health.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

About the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Suicide Prevention

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Office of Suicide Prevention (OSP) engages a public health approach to suicide prevention, integrating evidenced-based community and clinical interventions, strategic planning, program operations, program evaluation, and crisis services through the Veterans Crisis Line. Suicide Prevention is VA's top clinical priority and OSP's actions are built on a foundation of hope, with the belief that suicide is preventable and that everyone plays a role. OSP consistently moves forward key suicide prevention initiatives using a whole-of-government and whole-of-Nation approach, collaborating with other federal agencies, Veterans Service Organizations, community partners, non-profit organizations, and others across the Nation to address the scope of the issue at scale.

About GSD&M

Founded in 1971, GSD&M is an ideas-driven, fully integrated agency that has helped create some of the world's most iconic brands. Headquartered in the music-loving, tech-driven, creative hub that is Austin, we build First & Only brands—fueled by ideas that are the first of their kind for the only brands that can pull them off. These brands stand out in a sea of sameness and stretch marketing dollars— they grab attention, drive consumer behavior, and earn people's loyalty.

SOURCE The Ad Council

