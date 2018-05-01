Ad Council Announces Margaret Johnson, Chief Creative Officer, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, as Chair of one of its Campaign Review Committees

"We're thrilled to have Margaret join the CRC team, along with the extraordinary talent of Susan, Cindy, Rob and all of our CRC members. The CRC is the best kept secret of the Ad Council's work and they are absolutely integral to our impact in moving the needle on behalf of the most pressing social issues facing our country," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council.

The Ad Council's 40 national public service campaigns are developed pro bono by the leading advertising, creative and digital agencies throughout the country. The CRCs collaborate with the Ad Council's volunteer agencies at critical stages throughout creative development process to optimize the impact of the campaigns.

The Ad Council's CRC was first established in the 1950s. For a complete list of current Ad Council Campaign Review Committee members, see here.

The Ad Council

The Ad Council brings together the most creative minds in advertising and media to address the most worthy causes. Its innovative, pro bono social good campaigns raise awareness. They inspire action. They save lives. To learn more, visit www.adcouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

CRC Chair Bios

Susan Credle

As FCB's Global Chief Creative Officer, Susan Credle heads up the agency's creative product and reputation. Named one of Ad Age's "100 Most Influential Women" and 4A's "100 People Who Make Advertising Great," Susan has shaped the industry over her more than 30-year career with trailblazing creative ideas, spearheading some of advertising's most memorable hits – such as M&M'S "Human" and Allstate's "Mayhem" campaigns. As an important voice representing women, Susan supports the Free The Bid movement – an initiative guaranteeing women directors an equal opportunity to bid on commercial jobs in the advertising world. When Susan first joined FCB Global as CCO in 2016, she set another industry precedent: becoming one of the first women to hold a top-ranking global creative position, and inspiring many more women to follow suit. The industry at large has recognized Susan's contributions to the advertising world with honors including a 2017 Matrix honoree by New York Women in Communications, Business Insider's "Most Creative Women in Advertising," inductions into the AAF's Hall of Achievement and The North Carolina Advertising Hall of Fame, CAF's Chicago Ad Woman of the Year in 2013, Cannes Lions Jury President in 2014 and 2018 of the Activation/Promo Lions and Direct Lions, respectively, and a 2018 Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP) Next Jury Chair.

Cindy Gallop

Cindy Gallop has worked in advertising for over 30 years, 16 of them at global creative agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, for whom she helped start up BBH Asia Pacific in 1996 and then started up BBH New York in 1998. In 2003 she was named SheRunsIt's Advertising Woman of the Year. She is the founder of www.IfWeRanTheWorld.com, co-action software (and Harvard Business School case study) that enables brands and consumers to implement the business model of the future: Shared Values + Shared Action = Shared Profit (financial and social). She also founded www.makelovenotporn.com, launched at TED 2009 – 'Pro-sex. Pro-porn. Pro-knowing the difference' - and in 2013 launched social sex videosharing platform https://www.makelovenotporn.tv/ for which she has just raised $2million to scale. As a global sextech pioneer and champion, she is also raising the world's first and only sextech fund, AllTheSky Holdings http://www.alltheskyholdings.com/ . She speaks at conferences around the world and consults, describing her consultancy approach as 'I like to blow shit up. I am the Michael Bay of business.' BusinessInsider named her one of the Most Important Marketing Thinkers Today alongside Malcolm Gladwell and Seth Godin, and number one on their list of Top 30 People In Advertising.

Margaret Johnson

Margaret Johnson is a 20-year veteran of Goodby Silverstein & Partners and in 2018 was named "Executive of the Year" by Ad Age. Under her leadership, GS&P has grown increasingly famous for creating work with a humanitarian edge. This has included Common Sense Media's "Device Free Dinner" campaign starring Will Ferrell, Tostitos' "Party Safe" bag that was created to prevent drunk driving after the Super Bowl, DORITOS "No Choice" Chips, which encouraged millennials to register to vote in the 2016 election, "Dreams of Dali," the Oculus Rift experience for the Salvador Dalí Museum, the anticyberbullying campaign "#IAmAWitness" for the Ad Council, the "Unacceptable Acceptance Letters" to combat sexual assault on college campuses, DORITOS Rainbows (the profits of which supported the It Gets Better Project), and the Häagen-Dazs "HD Loves HB" campaign. The latter prompted Congress to conduct hearings on colony collapse disorder. Over the years she has been named one of the industry's top Chief Creative Officers by Forbes, Business Insider, Adweek and The Drum.

Rob Reilly

Rob Reilly, Global Creative Chairman at McCann Worldgroup, was named by Ad Age as one of 2016's 50 "Most Creative People of the Year." Both in his previous role as Partner/Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Crispin Porter + Bogusky and in his current McCann position, Rob's creative leadership has been felt in some of the most acclaimed marketing ideas of the last decade, including American Express's Small Business Saturday , Burger King 's "King" mascot, State Street Global Advisors' "Fearless Girl," Microsoft's "Make What's Next," MGM Resorts' "Universal Love," Lockheed Martin's "Field Trip to Mars," and Verizon's tribute to first responders. Since joining McCann in 2014, he has led the global network's creative resurgence that has resulted in its winning a record number of top creative awards. In the public service field, this has included "Fearless Girl" being named 2017's No. 1 campaign for good in The Good Report, a joint ACT Responsible and Gunn Report analysis, as well as Afghanistan's "Immunity Charm" childhood vaccination campaign winning the 2017 Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Good and the 2018 International ANDY's Richard T. O'Reilly Social Good Award.

