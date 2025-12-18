The Ad Council and TVB Launch 22nd Annual Project Roadblock to Prevent Buzzed Driving

Hundreds of local broadcast TV stations nationwide unite during the holiday season to air lifesaving PSAs

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), today announced the launch of the 22nd annual Project Roadblock. Each year, local broadcast TV stations across the country donate airspace to Buzzed Driving Prevention public service advertisements (PSAs) during the holiday season, reminding holiday travelers about the dangers of buzzed driving and encouraging them to plan ahead for a safe ride.

Project Roadblock spans the six-day period between December 26 and 31, with a special emphasis on 10 p.m. local time on New Year's Eve – an important night to encourage safe and sober driving. According to data from NHTSA, alcohol-impaired driving crashes claimed 4,931 lives during the 2019-2023 December months. On average, alcohol-impaired driving crashes claimed one life every 42 minutes, according to the latest available data.

"For more than two decades, our partnership with TVB and hundreds of local broadcast stations has showcased the power of local television to reach communities with vital messages about the dangers of impaired driving," said DJ Perera, chief media officer at the Ad Council. "We're deeply grateful to every partner who makes Project Roadblock such an immense success."

Since its inception in 2004, Project Roadblock has reached virtually every U.S. television household, with the 2024 Project Roadblock reaching 208 of 210 Designated Market Areas (DMAs) nationwide, covering 99.96% of all U.S. households. Last year's effort saw more than 65,900 detections of donated local broadcast TV airtime, generating an estimated $6.5 million in media value – a 9% year-over-year increase in detections and 68% in value. To date, participating stations have contributed more than $200 million in donated media value, driving over 8 billion total impressions since the initiative began.

"Project Roadblock harnesses the power of local television to remind drivers to make smart choices about driving this holiday season. NHTSA appreciates all of our broadcast partners for helping us spread the word that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly and arrange for a safe, sober ride home from their festivities," NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison said.

"Project Roadblock is a powerful example of how local broadcast television can make a real difference," said Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB. "Each year, stations across the country use their trusted community connections and unparalleled reach to share this life-saving message that helps keep our roads and families safe during the holidays."

The PSAs, available in both English and Spanglish, highlight the dangers of driving after drinking, and that "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving." Local TV stations can register and download campaign material through the Project Roadblock campaign page. Extreme Reach, a longtime partner of the initiative, will once again donate all PSA distribution and delivery services.

For more information about Project Roadblock, visit TVB.org/ProjectRoadblock and follow the campaign online using the hashtag #ProjectRoadblock.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

About TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America's local broadcast television industry, including linear and digital platforms. Its members include the U.S. television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and associate members. TVB actively promotes local media marketing solutions to the advertising community and works to develop advertising dollars for the medium's multiple platforms, including on-air, online and mobile. TVB provides a diverse variety of tools and resources, including its website, to support its members and to help advertisers make the best use of local ad dollars.

About NHTSA

For more than 50 years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been the primary federal agency responsible for safety on the nation's roadways. As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, NHTSA works to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries by promoting the use of seat belts and child safety seats; helping states and local communities address the threat of distracted, drunk and drug-impaired drivers; regulating vehicle safety standards and investigating safety defects in motor vehicles; establishing and enforcing fuel economy standards; conducting research on driver behavior and traffic safety; and providing consumer information on issues ranging from child passenger safety to impaired driving. For more information visit www.nhtsa.gov.

SOURCE The Ad Council