Ad Insertion Platform Integrates Zixi for Targeted Ad Delivery

DAIConnect allows one-to-one replacements of ad breaks for live streams as well as one-to-one insertions of ad breaks for on-demand content, allowing the manipulation of the stream manifest without altering customers' video content, and is composed of multiple modules that can be used in combination. The Ad Break Composer is the core component creating a user targeted Ad Pod; built on editable templates, mixing ads that can come from one or more ad servers or SSPs, and other type of contents like ad bumpers, interstitials, promos and templates catered to customers' needs. The AIP Manifest Manipulator inserts the created Ad Pod at the manifest level for each end user, and all ads and content are transcoded on the customer video profiles to avoid poor user experiences. The AIP Optimizer optimizes value of the ad break inventory enabling unified header bidding auction by connecting multiple demand sources to retrieve the highest revenue for each opportunity. AIP Insight enables the customer to see and analyze data about ad sales, viewership, performance, etc.

AIP customers can ingest distribution feeds into the Zixi SDVP, control the SCTE-35 markers and leverage Zixi live transcoding for OTT distribution in HLS or MPEG-DASH, easily enabling ad insertion and monetization of these feeds.

Combining DAIConnect with the SDVP allows the customer to have an OPEX model subscription that includes additional OTT services to answer broadcasters and operator's needs. With the integration of the SDVP, AIP users can now leverage Zixi for live transcoding and seamless delivery of broadcast quality content over IP. The Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs patented, dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency. It provides best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency and enables encoder backpressure.

Zixi ZEN Master is also integrated to enable users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, alert and report on live video streams and devices across the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated hardware and software applications and platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi. The SDVP's Intelligent Data Platform (IDP) provides the transparency and control needed to guarantee reliable operation. Using advanced analytics, machine learning and AI, the IDP can intelligently alert users to problems before they happen through alerts, graphs, maps, charts and data visualizations that enable users to quickly interpret vast amounts of stream data and ensure broadcast-quality results.

"The breadth of the features and functionality the SDVP provides allows our mutual customers to realize the best video quality with ultra-low latency," said Laurent Potesta, CEO, Ad Insertion Platform. "Zixi has over 100,000 global instances, and the integration easily enables ad insertion and monetization of these feeds."

"DAIConnect is an innovative SSAI platform, allowing content providers different ways to monetize live channels," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "Our customers are constantly looking for new and unique ways to create revenue streams and this partnership helps them do that."

Zixi and AIP will be presenting an overview and demonstration of the integrated offering on Tuesday, October 12th at 11 AM ET/4 PM UK. Please click here Live SSAI with AIP and Zixi from NAB to register for the webinar.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The SDVP makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 250 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About Ad Insertion Platform

Ad Insertion Platform Sàrl delivers since more than 14 years the technology and services to enable monetization in the streaming and broadcasting industry. We are your independent partner for dynamic ad insertion into live nor video-on-demand content, while improving your advertising profitability. Our patented platform facilitates the communication between the different head-end technical equipment and the Adtech stack and can be integrated within any existing ecosystem or infrastructure. Our wide range of broadcast and OTT services work seamlessly together to create and simplify the monetizing capabilities of content with optimized ad pods and adapted workflows to deliver an exceptional, targeted user experience on virtually any player or connected device.

