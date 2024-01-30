Ada Releases Report on Three Trends for AI First Customer Service in 2024

News provided by

Ada

30 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

Automated Resolution is the next big customer service metric

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the AI-native customer service automation company, today released its 2024 Trend Report showcasing the three trends that businesses using AI-powered customer service can expect for the year ahead. Ada analyzed hundreds of use cases and data from its clients to uncover what is shaping the customer service revolution caused by AI.

"Our data shows that AI is creating extraordinary customer service, and will keep improving customer service into 2024. It's no surprise that our clients who have implemented AI-powered customer service solutions are seeing first-hand the benefits to their business," said Mike Murchison, CEO and founder, Ada.

The trend report found:

  • Automated Resolution is the customer service metric of the future. There's a direct correlation between the increase in the rate of Automated Resolution (a fully automated conversation between a customer and a company that does not escalate to a human agent) and the increase in overall customer satisfaction scores, with every 10 point increase in AR bringing a 6 point increase in CSAT, on average.
  • AI is developing beyond basic workflows towards reasoning and resolving all manner of complex issues. While FAQs are currently the most successfully automated use case with the highest conversation volume, action oriented inquiries are increasingly in demand as consumers look to AI to solve problems (e.g., password reset, order modification, etc.) rather than just sharing information.
  • Generative AI will move companies off scripted chatbots to more sophisticated AI agents, and that transition increases both automated resolution and CSAT.

"We use Automated Resolution Rate as a core KPI for our digital support team, and we are reporting it up to our senior leadership because of the efficiencies that we are driving through the business through our relationship with Ada," said Allie Hurley, Head of Global Support, ClickUp.

About Ada

Ada is an AI-native customer service automation company on a mission to make customer service extraordinary for everyone. Ada makes it easy for businesses to automatically resolve the greatest number of customer service conversations — across channels and languages — with the least amount of effort.

Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, Yeti, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx.

SOURCE Ada

Also from this source

Ada Announces Partnership with Dixa to Deliver AI-First Customer Service Experiences

Ada, the AI-native customer service automation company, today announced a partnership with Dixa, the conversational customer service platform....
Ada Launches new Customer Service AI Agent Powered by the Ada Reasoning Engine™ to Maximize Automated Resolutions

Ada Launches new Customer Service AI Agent Powered by the Ada Reasoning Engine™ to Maximize Automated Resolutions

Ada, the world's leading customer service automation platform, today announced a new AI Agent powered by the Ada Reasoning Engine™. The Reasoning...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.