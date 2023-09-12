ADAC, Europe's Largest Motoring Association Digitizes Procurement with Ivalua

News provided by

Ivalua

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that ADAC, Europe's Largest Automobile Association, has implemented Ivalua's solution to digitize its procurement operations. In the future, the company will use Ivalua to fully digitize procurement processes across all business areas.

Headquartered in Munich, ADAC is Europe's largest automobile club with over 21.5 million members. ADAC provides roadside assistance, consumer protection and several mobility services, including insurance, car rental and additional services and products through ADAC SE. The ADAC Foundation supports safety and accident research projects and ADAC Air Rescue Service provides emergency first aid throughout Germany with around 50 helicopters.

After a comprehensive selection process, ADAC chose Ivalua's Supplier Relationship Management, Sourcing, Risk Management, and eProcurement modules. The Ivalua platform provides ADAC with full transparency across its supply chain and the ability to optimize risk management, enabling compliance with key regulations, such as the German Supply Chain Act (LkSG).

"Digitizing and consolidating our procurement operations represented a critical step to ensure continuous, operational efficiency, minimize risks and comply with regulations in a fast and efficient way," said Dr. Thomas Germer, Director, Central Procurement at ADAC. "We have selected Ivalua as it best meets our business requirements, and the level of visibility and ease of use of its platform enable us to streamline our procurement processes and achieve our digital transformational goals."

"We are delighted to partner with one of the most prominent automotive organizations in Europe and help accelerate its digital transformation," Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua. "The procurement transformation driven by Ivalua is a pivotal step in ADAC's efforts to continue to shape the rapidly evolving motoring landscape in Germany."

About Ivalua
Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

US & Canada

Christian Morley/Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua

Also from this source

The hidden cost of inflation: businesses forced to sacrifice sustainability and labor standards

Ivalua's New Platform Release Accelerates AI-Powered Contract Digitization and Overall Purchasing Optimization

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.