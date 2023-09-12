ADAC, Europe's Largest Motoring Association Digitizes Procurement with Ivalua

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that ADAC, Europe's Largest Automobile Association, has implemented Ivalua's solution to digitize its procurement operations. In the future, the company will use Ivalua to fully digitize procurement processes across all business areas.

Headquartered in Munich, ADAC is Europe's largest automobile club with over 21.5 million members. ADAC provides roadside assistance, consumer protection and several mobility services, including insurance, car rental and additional services and products through ADAC SE. The ADAC Foundation supports safety and accident research projects and ADAC Air Rescue Service provides emergency first aid throughout Germany with around 50 helicopters.

After a comprehensive selection process, ADAC chose Ivalua's Supplier Relationship Management, Sourcing, Risk Management, and eProcurement modules. The Ivalua platform provides ADAC with full transparency across its supply chain and the ability to optimize risk management, enabling compliance with key regulations, such as the German Supply Chain Act (LkSG).

"Digitizing and consolidating our procurement operations represented a critical step to ensure continuous, operational efficiency, minimize risks and comply with regulations in a fast and efficient way," said Dr. Thomas Germer, Director, Central Procurement at ADAC. "We have selected Ivalua as it best meets our business requirements, and the level of visibility and ease of use of its platform enable us to streamline our procurement processes and achieve our digital transformational goals."

"We are delighted to partner with one of the most prominent automotive organizations in Europe and help accelerate its digital transformation," Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua. "The procurement transformation driven by Ivalua is a pivotal step in ADAC's efforts to continue to shape the rapidly evolving motoring landscape in Germany."

