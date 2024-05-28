NCC Selects Ivalua to Digitize and Enhance Supplier Management Capabilities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, and its partner OJC announced today that NCC Sweden, a leading construction company in the Nordics, has selected Ivalua's spend management platform to streamline and digitize its supplier onboarding, risk and performance management processes.

NCC is renowned for its expertise in managing complex construction processes, spanning from building and infrastructure project contracting to asphalt and stone materials production, as well as commercial property development. With 12,200 employees and revenues of SEK 57 billion in 2023, NCC is a major player in the construction industry and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

NCC selected Ivalua's comprehensive solutions to address the challenges posed by a fragmented supplier management landscape. The project encompasses supplier relationship management, supplier onboarding, and risk and performance management. By leveraging Ivalua's platform, NCC aims to enhance control over its supplier operations and gain valuable insights to effectively monitor and track risk.

"We selected Ivalua due to its ability to effectively meet our complex requirements with its unified, flexible platform and proven track record in the construction industry. For us, ensuring a healthy supplier base is not just a matter of compliance with laws and regulations; it's also the foundation of a competitive supply chain. With this, NCC will be able to enhance our efforts in this prioritized area," says Emma Papakosta, Head of Purchasing Development & Digitalization, NCC Group.

"Ivalua's platform effectively meets NCC's current requirements and will seamlessly adapt to support its future needs as its business and the market requirements evolve," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua. "We are delighted to enable the procurement digitization of a leading player in the construction industry in the Nordics and we look forward to supporting its transformational roadmap over the coming years."

