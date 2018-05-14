Adair Homes Publishes Site Development Guide

Constructing a new home gives potential homeowners a unique opportunity to build equity through participation in the process of building their ideal home. The site development process provides a great equity opportunity—the more work owners take on themselves with their own land, the more equity they can build. Adair's new guide delves into multiple steps owners can complete to prepare their site for construction, including:

Permitting

Excavation

Septic system installation

Local utility connections

Debris cleanup

Transitioning to construction

The e-book also explores budget planning and how to determine which development tasks owners can do themselves and which they should hire contractors to complete.

"Does participating in the homebuilding process require some work?" asks Josh Biggs, Adair's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Yes, but the result is more house for your money and immediate equity. Even owners without construction expertise can participate in the site development process. This gives them a greater stake in the property, additional economic freedom, and a valuable asset in their financial portfolios. Our new guide details the steps owners can take to develop their land for construction and move closer to the home of their dreams."

To learn more about this e-book or Adair Homes, visit www.adairhomes.com.

About Adair Homes, Inc.

Over the past five decades, Adair Homes has established itself as one of America's premier on your lot homebuilders. The company was founded in 1969 and takes pride in offering quality custom homes at an affordable price. For more information, visit www.adairhomes.com.

