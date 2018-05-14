Adair Homes Publishes Site Development Guide

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adair Homes, Inc., a leading on-your-lot builder that specializes in affordable custom homes in the Pacific Northwest, today announced it is publishing a guide to inform site owners how to develop their land and build equity before home construction begins. The e-book, Site Preparation Guide: Getting Your Land Ready for a New Home Build, is available for free download at https://info.adairhomes.com/adair-site-preparation-guide.
Constructing a new home gives potential homeowners a unique opportunity to build equity through participation in the process of building their ideal home. The site development process provides a great equity opportunity—the more work owners take on themselves with their own land, the more equity they can build. Adair's new guide delves into multiple steps owners can complete to prepare their site for construction, including:
- Permitting
- Excavation
- Septic system installation
- Local utility connections
- Debris cleanup
- Transitioning to construction
The e-book also explores budget planning and how to determine which development tasks owners can do themselves and which they should hire contractors to complete.
"Does participating in the homebuilding process require some work?" asks Josh Biggs, Adair's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Yes, but the result is more house for your money and immediate equity. Even owners without construction expertise can participate in the site development process. This gives them a greater stake in the property, additional economic freedom, and a valuable asset in their financial portfolios. Our new guide details the steps owners can take to develop their land for construction and move closer to the home of their dreams."
To learn more about this e-book or Adair Homes, visit www.adairhomes.com.
About Adair Homes, Inc.
Over the past five decades, Adair Homes has established itself as one of America's premier on your lot homebuilders. The company was founded in 1969 and takes pride in offering quality custom homes at an affordable price. For more information, visit www.adairhomes.com.
