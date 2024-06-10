Adalberto Sanchez, 1 Other Injured in Multi-Vehicle Truck Accident on I.H. 35

SAN MARCOS, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a multi-vehicle truck accident that occurred on April 29, 2024, just before 9:00 a.m. along Interstate Highway 35 in San Marcos, TX . Adalberto Sanchez and one other person sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Hays County Truck Accident:

The crash occurred northeast of the Guadalupe Street overpass on I.H. 35. According to authorities, a 37-year-old woman and a baby girl were traveling in a southwest-bound Ford Edge SUV in the right-most of three southbound lanes on the freeway. At the same time, a Mack truck was traveling in the center southbound lane.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, but a collision occurred between the front-left side of the SUV and the back-right side of the truck. This caused the SUV to spin out of control across all three lanes of the freeway, resulting in secondary and tertiary collisions with two other southbound vehicles: a Nissan Sentra occupied by 35-year-old Adalberto Sanchez, and a Peterbilt 18-wheeler with a trailer in tow.

Sanchez sustained reportedly severe injuries as a result of the wreck, while the woman from the SUV incurred moderate injuries. They were both transported to local medical facilities by EMS for necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

