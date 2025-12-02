Adalina Taps SpotOn as Technology Partner for Its Newest Concept, Adalina Prime

Chicago's newest steakhouse selects SpotOn to streamline operations and elevate guest experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adalina Prime, a modern Chicago steakhouse from the team behind Adalina, has selected SpotOn, the restaurant management system built for independent operators, to power front- and back-of-house operations at its Fulton Market location. Led by Chef Partner Soo Ahn, acclaimed for his work at the Michelin-starred Band of Bohemia and as a standout on Top Chef Season 21, Adalina Prime blends an elevated steak program with globally inspired flavors and striking design to deliver a fresh take on the city's steakhouse tradition. SpotOn and Adalina Prime bring the opening story to life in a new, behind-the-line video series.

Opening to rave reviews last month, Adalina Prime is the group's second location, as well as the group's second location with SpotOn, leveraging SpotOn to scale confidently with unified service, smarter insights, and standout hospitality. From opening week through prime-time service, SpotOn keeps the dining room, bar, and kitchen in lockstep—so hospitality feels effortless, pacing is intentional, and managers have a clear, real-time view of the room.

Restaurant Management System : Fine-dining point-of-sale with customizable menus and table layouts that align service workflows and keep everything running smoothly, paired with expert on-site implementation, training, and 24/7/365 support.

: Fine-dining point-of-sale with customizable menus and table layouts that align service workflows and keep everything running smoothly, paired with expert on-site implementation, training, and 24/7/365 support. SpotOn Teamwork : A POS-integrated labor management solution for employee scheduling software and automated tip distribution, helping control labor costs and keep managers on the floor, Teamwork enables operators to view projected sales and labor side-by-side while staff have full visibility into pay and tips, and can easily swap shifts and request time off, right from the Teamwork mobile app.

: A POS-integrated labor management solution for employee scheduling software and automated tip distribution, helping control labor costs and keep managers on the floor, Teamwork enables operators to view projected sales and labor side-by-side while staff have full visibility into pay and tips, and can easily swap shifts and request time off, right from the Teamwork mobile app. Gift Cards : Branded eGift cards guests can buy online in a few clicks, with easy setup, designs, custom amounts, and simple redemption across locations.

: Branded eGift cards guests can buy online in a few clicks, with easy setup, designs, custom amounts, and simple redemption across locations. Online Ordering: Commission-free, first-party online ordering that connects to the POS, complete with order pacing and guest text notifications to streamline service workflows and keep the experience polished.

"Opening a restaurant is organized chaos," said Jonathan Gillespie, Partner, Adalina Prime. "Plans meet reality, and every decision counts. SpotOn gives our team the speed and precision we need: coursing and pacing in the dining room, item-level routing in the kitchen, and a seamless link between POS and online ordering. That foundation lets us focus on hospitality."

Adalina Prime is now open in Chicago's Fulton Market at 360 N Green Street. Guests can visit adalinaprime.com for reservations, hours, and updates.

To celebrate this milestone, SpotOn has introduced the SpotOn x Adalina Prime Series on YouTube, a behind-the-scenes video series that puts viewers inside the exhilarating, gritty reality of opening a high-concept restaurant in Chicago's Fulton Market. SpotOn x Adalina Prime follows Jonathan Gillespie, Chef Soo Ahn, and their team as they turn organized chaos into hospitality through teamwork, technology, and relentless craft. For operators, the series offers practical insight and proof that profitability grows from shared know-how and partners who actually give a sh*t. For diners, it's a front-row seat to the care and creativity behind every plate, and a reminder that choosing independent restaurants keeps Chicago's dining scene vibrant. To watch the SpotOn x Adalina Prime series visit spoton.com/adalinaprime

SpotOn is one of the leading software and payment companies, providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people who run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts that make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

