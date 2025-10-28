SpotOn Enters Q4 with Sustained Growth Driven by Deeper Integrations, Multi-Unit Client Wins, and Strategic Partnerships

The company advances restaurant management system depth with DoorDash, Deliverect and

Reddie integrations, adds marquee brand clients, and expands partnerships to drive profit and

workforce resilience amid ongoing cost and labor pressures.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotOn , a leading software and payments partner for restaurants and small businesses, enters Q4 of 2025 with accelerated product development, customer expansion and partnerships. Amid inflationary pressures, SpotOn has deepened its integration ecosystem to simplify day-to-day operations. The Company is helping independents and multi-unit brands scale through broader partnerships that strengthen unit economics and worker retention.

Driving Innovation: Deeper Integrations, Clearer Impact

SpotOn enters Q4 with sustained growth, rolling out deeper integrations with DoorDash, Deliverect, and Reddie to streamline ordering, unify reporting, and push more intelligence into everyday service-helping operators cut steps, keep menus consistent, and make faster calls. Momentum across the operator community: new and expanding clients like Adalina Prime, Metropolitan Hospitality Group, and RiKOS Pizza-plus partnerships with Benchmark Sixty, Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, and Giving Kitchen-to boost profitability and workforce resilience.

SpotOn continues to deliver purposeful solutions with a recent focus on integrations that help restaurants simplify operations, deepen guest relationships, sharpen decision-making, and improve profitability. Built with operator input, these updates give independent restaurants the data–driven advantages long used by enterprise chains—without the bloat or the cost.

A direct integration between DoorDash and SpotOn lets restaurants accept and track delivery orders without switching systems. The result: streamlined workflows, unified reporting, and more time back for staff to focus on guests. Deliverect: Centralized third-party ordering that streamlines online orders to the kitchen while maintaining menu consistency, protecting margins, and enhancing the guest experience.

Centralized third-party ordering that streamlines online orders to the kitchen while maintaining menu consistency, protecting margins, and enhancing the guest experience. Reddie: Digital self-ordering kiosks, menu boards, and drive-thru menus that seamlessly integrate hardware, software, and content with SpotOn's POS.

"Our product direction is simple: unlock functionality and then turn the signals gained into smart actions," said Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer. "Integrations with DoorDash, Deliverect, and Reddie push more intelligence into everyday service where orders flow cleaner, menus stay consistent, and managers get the visibility to make better, faster calls."

Expanding the SpotOn Community: Quality Client Additions and Multi-Unit Expansion

SpotOn added new logos spanning multi-unit growth concepts and marquee destinations—an indicator of sustained demand for an integrated restaurant management system (RMS) that simplifies operations. These wins diversify vertical exposure and expand regional footprint.

Adalina Prime (IL): An elevated steakhouse in Chicago adopts SpotOn to marry front–of–house hospitality with back–of–house speed and control.

An elevated steakhouse in Chicago adopts SpotOn to marry front–of–house hospitality with back–of–house speed and control. Brewery X , ONT (CA): The 2024 F.A.B. Award winner for Best New Airport Pub, Brewery X, ONT is the wing of the exponentially growing brand that anchors the Inland Empire region, featured at the Ontario International Airport in both Terminal 2 & 4. With SpotOn behind the scenes, every pour, order, and event flows seamlessly.

, The 2024 F.A.B. Award winner for Best New Airport Pub, Brewery X, ONT is the wing of the exponentially growing brand that anchors the Inland Empire region, featured at the Ontario International Airport in both Terminal 2 & 4. With SpotOn behind the scenes, every pour, order, and event flows seamlessly. Lone Oak Brewery (MD): A Taproom and kitchen in Olney, Maryland streamlines tabs, events, and busy weekend service with SpotOn's integrated tools.

A Taproom and kitchen in Olney, Maryland streamlines tabs, events, and busy weekend service with SpotOn's integrated tools. LULU Restaurant (CA): A vibrant destination in the heart of Los Angeles, LULU celebrates California cuisine with fresh, seasonal ingredients and bold flavors. SpotOn helps keep operations flowing so the team can focus on creating unforgettable dining experiences.

A vibrant destination in the heart of Los Angeles, LULU celebrates California cuisine with fresh, seasonal ingredients and bold flavors. SpotOn helps keep operations flowing so the team can focus on creating unforgettable dining experiences. Metropolitan Hospitality Group (DC, VA): The locally owned and operated hospitality group with 8 unique concepts across 12 restaurants, ranging from fast casual to fine dining, has adopted SpotOn to streamline operations and unify insights across all locations.

The locally owned and operated hospitality group with 8 unique concepts across 12 restaurants, ranging from fast casual to fine dining, has adopted SpotOn to streamline operations and unify insights across all locations. RiKOS Pizza (CT, FL, NY, NC): 15 units and growing, this modern, pizza operation turns to SpotOn to unify POS, digital ordering, and reporting as they scale.

15 units and growing, this modern, pizza operation turns to SpotOn to unify POS, digital ordering, and reporting as they scale. Ruby Tuesday (HI): A go–to spot for island flavors and American classics, Ruby Tuesday Hawaii brings fresh ingredients and warm hospitality to the table. SpotOn helps keep service seamless so the focus stays on guests.

Strategic Partnerships: Supporting Profitability and Workforce Resilience

Strategic partnerships extend SpotOn's value beyond the POS—touching procurement, labor productivity, community growth, and workforce well–being. This ecosystem approach strengthens operator outcomes and supports durable, long–term relationships.

Benchmark Sixty : A partnership focused on operational performance and labor productivity strategies that protect guest experience during tight staffing cycles.

: A partnership focused on operational performance and labor productivity strategies that protect guest experience during tight staffing cycles. Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA : This community partnership empowers local Cincinnati restaurant owners with tools, education, and access to technology that grows revenue.

Beyond software, SpotOn backs the people who power restaurants. The company's partnership with Giving Kitchen helps food service workers facing crises with direct support and education. By connecting operators to this safety–net resource and amplifying awareness across our network, SpotOn aims to reduce turnover risk, improve team stability, and strengthen the communities our clients serve.

Looking Ahead

"Heading into Q4, we're focused on products and partnerships that improve our clients' business every day whether that's fewer steps per order, cleaner reconciliation, faster tip access, or clearer insights," said Joon Huh, Chief Financial Officer. "Those practical wins help operators protect margin in a volatile environment while strengthening SpotOn's fundamentals: customer retention, expansion, and lifetime value."

As restaurants head into the holidays, the industry continues to feel the effects of cost volatility and shifting traffic patterns. SpotOn remains focused on practical innovation that helps operators do more with less—streamlining workflows, improving decision–making, and strengthening guest relationships. By pairing disciplined product execution with a growing ecosystem of partners and purpose–driven initiatives like Giving Kitchen, SpotOn is well-positioned to support operators with empathy and confidence well into 2026.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the leading software and payment companies, providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people who run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts that make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. For more information, visit www.spoton.com .

