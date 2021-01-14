Adam & Eve Signs on As Presenting Sponsor of Call Her Daddy Podcast for 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are pleased to announce they have signed on as the presenting sponsor for the Call Her Daddy podcast for 2021.

The sex advice and comedy podcast, hosted by Alexandra Cooper, is today's number one female lifestyle podcast. Along with sex and relationship advice, Call Her Daddy reaches millions of listeners weekly, touching on outrageous stories and embarrassing moments as well as "girl talk." Alex Cooper answers all the burning questions you've wanted answers to from bad dates to the bedroom.

"We've loved working with Alex for the last few years and look forward to being a bigger part of the podcast with our new sponsorship," said Chad Davis, Marketing Director at Adam & Eve. "The Call Her Daddy podcast is fun and sexy, and we think Alex is a bold voice of female sexual empowerment. We feel like she and the show are perfect brand ambassadors for Adam & Eve."

Listen, download and subscribe to Barstool Sports' Call Her Daddy, available on BarstoolSports.com. You can also listen to Adam & Eve's first episode as presenting sponsor on Apple, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts:

Apple: ‎Call Her Daddy: 106- New Year, Old Me (ft. Toxicity) on Apple Podcasts

Spotify: 106- New Year, Old Me (ft. Toxicity) · Barstool Sports (spotify.com)

About Barstool Sports

Founded in 2003 by David Portnoy, Barstool Sports is a leading digital sports, entertainment and media platform that delivers original content across blogs, podcasts, radio, video and social, supported by nearly 70 dedicated personalities. It benefits from approximately 66 million monthly unique visitors, including an estimated 39% of males and 35% of females in the Millennial and Generation Z generations across the United States. In 2019, Barstool Sports grew by approximately 65%, delivering nearly $100 million in revenue from digital and audio advertising, ecommerce, events, licensing and subscription.

Adam & Eve is the nation's largest marketer of adult products with millions of satisfied customers worldwide. It opened its doors in March 1971, making it one of the oldest companies in the adult industry as well. The company is dedicated to bringing customers an unrivaled selection of sex toys at competitive prices. Every product offered is backed by decades of experience, superior customer service, risk free shopping, and a passion for helping customers explore sex in a positive way.

