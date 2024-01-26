A.D.A.M. and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Announce Collaboration to Advance Bone Implant Technology and Healthcare Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Development of Additive Manufacturing (A.D.A.M.), a provider of 3D printing systems for customized bone implants, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York, NY, a renowned educational and health institution, have established a collaboration, which aims to enhance healthcare by innovating in bone implant delivery and soft tissue medical device development.

The agreement involves A.D.A.M. and Mount Sinai BioDesign, Icahn Mount Sinai's medical device innovation incubator, combining their technological and expert capabilities to improve patient care in the field of bone implant delivery.

Denys Gurak, CEO and Founder of A.D.A.M., commented on the collaboration: "Our collaboration with Icahn Mount Sinai leverages our advanced medical device production system and Icahn Mount Sinai's expertise to improve patient care in healthcare."

Benjamin Rapoport, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery and Scientific Director of Mount Sinai BioDesign, noted: "Our collaboration with A.D.A.M. unites our medical device innovation skills with their 3D printing technology, reflecting our dedication to solving healthcare challenges through joint efforts."

The collaboration will conduct research and development in 3D printed bone tissues using A.D.A.M.'s technology and will explore soft tissue printing through the new "Soft Tissues Working Group."

An important aspect of this relationship will be work conducted at A.D.A.M. 's pilot facility at the Masovian Regional Hospital in Siedlce, Poland.

A.D.A.M. Inc. was a participant of the 2022 Spring Cohort of Mount Sinai Innovation Partners' Elementa Labs incubator program and Icahn Mount Sinai has a financial interest in the company.

About A.D.A.M.

A.D.A.M. specializes in 3D bioprinting services for hospitals. Their system provides a comprehensive solution for in-house 3D implant production, allowing healthcare providers to enhance control and efficiency.

For more information, please contact:

Denys Gurak
203-252-8696
[email protected]

SOURCE A.D.A.M. Inc

