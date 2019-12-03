Adam Antoniades Promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Cetera

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group announced today that Adam Antoniades has been appointed the firm's Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors. Adam has a long and accomplished history with Cetera, most recently serving as its President since 2014. In this role he has successfully united the organization and its community of financial professionals behind the firm's strategy of advancing an Advice-Centric Experience®.

Tony Salewski, Managing Director, Genstar Capital and member of Cetera's Board of Directors, said, "I want to thank our CEO search committee for conducting such a thorough vetting of internal and external candidates that was extensive in its diligence and reach. The Cetera CEO role attracted many of the industry's top talent, and in Adam we are confident that we have identified the best leader to take Cetera forward."

Ben Brigeman, Chairman of the Board of Cetera who has been serving as interim CEO, said, "Adam has demonstrated a strong track record in leading transformation, serving independent financial advisors, driving results, strengthening operational risk and compliance, and innovating amid a rapidly evolving landscape. Adam's financial and business acumen, entrepreneurial and visionary mindset, integrity, and passion for the profession are distinguishing qualities considered by our board's search committee. With Adam's understanding and leadership of Cetera's culture, we are confident we have the right leader, at the right time to drive the future success of the organization."

Adam Antoniades, CEO of Cetera, said, "I am honored by the opportunity to lead Cetera as CEO. I have deep respect for and belief in the work our financial advisors do every day to serve their clients and the work our employees do to support them. I look forward to working closely with the board, management team, our employees and our community of financial professionals to continue to co-create an advice-centric future for our profession."

Adam was a founder of First Allied, now a Cetera broker-dealer, in 1994, and served as its president and CEO for the better part of two decades. He was instrumental in helping the firm grow both organically and via acquisitions, including First Allied's sale to Wells Fargo in 2002. Among his many contributions to our profession is his service to the Financial Services Institute (FSI) as Chair of their Board of Directors. He was also on FSI's Political Action Committee and is a board member of Invest in Others. Adam kicked off his early career in financial services at Berkeley Administration, Inc., which is in Belgium, and at A.J. Bekhor and Company, in the UK.

