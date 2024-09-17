Cetera Welcomes Experienced Advisor with $269M in AUA to Cetera Advisor Networks

George Elkin Joins Cetera From American Portfolios

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that advisor George Elkin* has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via North Ridge Wealth Planning LLC with his nephew, Josh Elkin.* George and Josh, who provide comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and have $269 million in assets under administration** as of June 20, 2024, have joined Cetera from American Portfolios, an Osaic company.

"Changes at our prior firm prompted us to re-evaluate our values and where those values may best fit within the industry," said George. "As soon as I came across North Ridge and Cetera, I knew I'd found a perfect fit. I've spent my 32-year career dedicating my practice to the betterment of my clients' financial lives. At North Ridge, I've found a network of professionals experienced at providing me the support I'll need to maintain and grow the level of service my clients have come to expect. Add to that Cetera's unparalleled suite of resources and I know I've found the best environment for my practice."

"I'm proud of North Ridge's continued ability to attract top talent, including George and Josh," said North Ridge Wealth Planning CEO Matt Levy. "We operate under the principle that we only succeed if our network of independent advisors are at their best – and we look forward to working with both George and Josh to continue growing their practices and ultimately finding financial success for each of their clients."

George and Josh have a combined 40 years of experience in the financial services industry. Both George and Josh hold their Series 7, Series 63 and Series 66 registration. George also holds his Series 24 and Series 51 registrations.

George and Josh's affiliation marks the latest recruiting win for North Ridge Wealth Planning LLC, following Michael Volini's affiliation with the firm this summer. Click here for more information on North Ridge Wealth Planning LLC.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

