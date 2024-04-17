Adam Grant Headlines VOICES by Staffbase - 2024's Largest Internal Communications Event

VOICES 2024 is a free virtual event offering Internal Communicators in North America access to industry experts and insights from speakers like Adam Grant, Chaunte Lowe, and David Plouffe

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , a leading employee communications cloud provider, today announced its roster of speakers and agenda for VOICES 2024. VOICES, the leading event for the internal communications community, will take place virtually on May 16, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. ET – 6:00 p.m. ET. This year's event will offer communications teams across North America access to industry veterans and thought leaders. Combined with a stellar list of speakers who will discuss culture, change management, employee engagement & motivation, and leadership communications, VOICES will be the premier event of the year for communicators.

The event's rock star lineup of speakers includes Adam Grant, Organizational Psychologist & Bestselling Author, Chaunte Lowe, 4-time Olympian, Author, TEDx Speaker, and Breast Cancer Thriver, Political and Business Strategist David Plouffe, and Janine Langlotz, Global Head of Internal Communications at DHL Express.

"Trust is the operative word of the century. And it's been proven numerous times that the voices of businesses are trusted the most by employees over other sources. That's why leaders have a huge responsibility to ensure that not only should their actions match their words, but that their words are conveyed with authenticity, integrity, and impact," said Staffbase CEO and Co-founder Martin Böhringer. "VOICES was created to enable, inspire, and equip internal communicators to support their leaders and businesses effectively. We're convening some of the most brilliant minds in organizational psychology, business communications, and strategy with only one goal: To empower and enable internal communications experts."

The agenda includes:

Uncovering Hidden Potential: Communicating to Inspire Tomorrow's Workforce : Adam Grant will draw on his books "Think Again" and "Hidden Potential" to talk about the new landscape of internal communications and how it impacts the workforce. Adam will touch on the need to rethink communications strategies when it comes to change and culture. This is a dream session for any internal communicator, and will conclude with an interactive audience Q&A.

Harnessing the Champion's Mindset to Foster Employee Trust & Inclusivity: Chaunte Lowe will highlight the parallels between an athlete's journey to success and a brand's mission for triumph. In this motivational session, Lowe will speak about the role that inspiration plays in shaping a successful brand by fostering diversity, inclusion, teamwork, and trust.

Inspiring Change Through Effective Leadership Communications : As the Campaign Manager for President Obama, David Plouffe deeply understands the importance of resonating with an audience. In this session, David will share his experience and break down the importance of strategic messaging and leadership communications – which when done well, can create historic changes.

Why Company Culture Is the Secret Sauce to Business Impact: Join Ginger Hardage , former SVP of Culture & Communications at Southwest Airlines, for an exploration into how communications and culture can drive organizational success. Discover internal communications strategies that transcend employee engagement, aligning teams with deeper values that resonate with both employees and customers, to provide optimal shareholder value.

The Narrative Age Is Now: Frank Wolf, author of the new book, "The Narrative Age," will unpack if a simple narrative can build trust and convey authenticity. In this highly anticipated session, Wolf will break down what it means to have a powerful narrative and how it can reshape the world of communications.

Full event agenda, speaker list, and registration for VOICES 2024 are available here .

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest growing employee communications cloud, equipping many of the world's leading companies with solutions to inspire every employee with motivating communication. With almost 3,000 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform. In 2023, Staffbase was named a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Staffbase has also received the 2024 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox.

Headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany, Staffbase has offices worldwide, including New York City, London, Berlin, Sydney, and Vancouver.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

