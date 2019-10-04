Adam Petrovsky Joins ConvergeOne as Regional Vice President, SOCAL and Utah

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that Adam Petrovsky has joined the company as Regional Vice President, SOCAL and Utah. He will report to Klaus Hillmann, Executive Vice President, US West.

Petrovsky's appointment reaffirms ConvergeOne's commitment to strengthening its regional approach to serving customers, which allows its sales team to think locally and ensure an agile customer experience. In his role, Petrovsky will be responsible for managing the profitability, sales revenue growth, customer satisfaction and overall strategic direction for ConvergeOne's SOCAL and Utah region. With over 150 employees in region, Adam will further develop the relationships with key regional partners while ensuring the regional strategy aligns with ConvergeOne's corporate direction.

Petrovsky is an innovative and successful technology industry professional with more than 20 years of measurable achievement and prestigious leadership roles. He brings valuable industry knowledge, proven strategic planning ability, and strong business management experience to ConvergeOne. Most recently, Petrovsky was Vice President, US SLED/Public Sector, with Logicalis. Before that, Adam spent six years with Dimension Data in multiple roles.

"I am very excited to welcome Adam to the ConvergeOne team in the role of Regional Vice President, SOCAL and Utah," said Hillmann. "What sets ConvergeOne apart is the caliber of our people. With his status as a trusted and respected leader within the industry, Adam is the right person to guide the region's continued growth and success. I am proud of what we are building in this region, and we are now better equipped than ever to delight our SOCAL and Utah customers."

Petrovsky is based in Southern California, where he lives with his wife and two sons.

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

