ADAM S. KUTNER, INJURY ATTORNEYS, CELEBRATES FOUR PRESTIGIOUS 2025 BEST OF LAS VEGAS GOLD AWARDS

This recognition represents one of the most decorated years in the firm's history, highlighting more than 34 years of trusted legal service, consistent case results, exceptional client care, and deep-rooted commitment to the Southern Nevada community.

A Year of Impact: Strengthening Southern Nevada Through Community Service



The firm's dedication to giving back through Adam Kutner Cares reached new heights in 2025. Throughout the year, Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys continued its support of vital nonprofit partners including the Clark County School District, Three Square, Opportunity Village, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, the Shero Foundation, Nevada Child Seekers, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. These partnerships helped fund critical programs, expand services, and support families across the Las Vegas Valley.



2025 Community Champion Highlights

The firm continued to honor outstanding members of the community through the Adam Kutner Cares Community Champion Award, recognizing Southern Nevadans who exemplify compassion leadership, and service. Each Champion was recognized at various Vegas Golden Knights home games, where they received on-ice acknowledgment and complimentary tickets for a memorable night shared with family and friends. This program continued to grow in visibility and impact, inspiring thousands across the region.

Fan Engagement and Giveaways



The firm also delivered an exciting year of fan-forward initiatives, gifting thousands of Golden Knights tickets through Adam Kutner social promotions, community nominations, and surprise giveaways. The popular #AdamKutnerPowerPlay activations on X (formerly Twitter) reached an all-time high in engagement, allowing fans to enjoy thrilling experiences and exclusive opportunities throughout the hockey season.

In addition, Adam Kutner contributed direct donations and special fan gifts across multiple platforms, even launching a Friday Facebook Live, further strengthening his firm's reputation as one of the community's most generous and engaged supporters.



"We are truly honored and humbled to receive four Best of Las Vegas Gold Awards this year," said Adam S. Kutner, President and Founder of Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys. "For more than 34 years, our team has cared deeply about this community, not just as legal advocates, but as neighbors. These awards reflect our commitment to exceptional service, strong results, and meaningful community work. We couldn't be more grateful to everyone who voted for us and supported our mission."

To download images and video of past giveaways and donations, click here.

For more information on future giveaways, visit Facebook, Instagram, and X to follow Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys. For trusted expert personal injury legal needs as well as more information on the award-winning team at Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, visit www.AskAdamKutner.com.

ABOUT ADAM S. KUTNER, INJURY ATTORNEYS

Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, is a highly respected personal injury law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 34 years of experience, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including auto accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, and more. Led by Adam S. Kutner, the team provides personalized legal representation and fighting tirelessly for the rights of their clients. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, is also proud to be an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, supporting the team and the local community with Adam Kutner Cares. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys was also just voted by the readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal as the Best of Las Vegas Gold Winner for 2025 as Best Law Firm, Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Accident Lawyer, and Best Law Customer Service over all other category nominees in Southern Nevada.

