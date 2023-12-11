ADAM S. KUTNER, INJURY ATTORNEYS, WINS 2023 BEST OF LAS VEGAS GOLD AWARDS FOR "BEST LAW FIRM" AND "BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE"

Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys also have a long history of giving back to the local community supporting such local charities and organizations as Make-A-Wish, Opportunity Village, Vegas Resiliency Center benefitting October 1 survivors, Clark County School District, and donations honoring our local heroes, first responders and healthcare workers. Adam Kutner has also provided thousands of Vegas Golden Knights tickets and experiences through the firm's social media such as giveaways on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the #AdamKutnerPowerPlay promotion, and special fan giveaways and direct donations to followers.





As the holiday season is upon us, Adam Kutner has announced two new extraordinary VGK giveaway opportunities for all Southern Nevada hockey fans as a sincere thank you for supporting the law firm and its team for the past 32 years. As a gesture of appreciation to the community, the law firm is launching not one, but two giveaways. The first giveaway is focused on "Celebrating Community" commemorating the 32-year milestone of the law firm's community support and the lucky winner will win two tickets to the December 28th home game and a ride on the Zamboni. The second giveaway celebrates the "Best of Las Vegas" gold award wins as well as all the past Best of Las Vegas award wins granting a lucky winner two tickets to the Stanley Cup rematch at The Fortress between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers January 4th along with a ride on the Adam Kutner logoed Zamboni. It's time to cheer on our winners - all thanks to Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys.

"We are always tremendously grateful for the support we have seen from our local Southern Nevada community and want to continue to give back to those who have supported us for the past 32 years and voted us the 'Best Law Firm' and 'Best Customer Service' in Southern Nevada," said Adam S. Kutner, President and Founder of Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys. "We have been an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights since Day 1 and these giveaways, and all we have planned for 2024 and beyond, are our way of expressing gratitude to everyone who has made it all possible for us to be the Best of Las Vegas."

The law firm has long been committed to giving back to the community through Adam Kutner Cares and continues to support many local charities and sports initiatives. These giveaways and the law firm's commitment continue to reflect upon their dedication to fostering community engagement and enrichment as well as recognizing the true passion of Golden Knights fans. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys has been an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights since DAY 1, giving away tickets to every season's home games since the team first took to the ice with the #adamkutnerpowerplay which continuously trends on X, formerly known as Twitter, during each game. As we enter 2024 and continue to celebrate our Stanley Cup Champions, Adam Kutner will offer more giveaways than ever before with upcoming announcements to come.

Giveaway Details:

To participate in the "Celebrate Community" giveaway for tickets for two to the December 28th game and a ride on the Zamboini, visit https://giveaway.askadamskutner.com/twitter/ as well as make sure and follow Adam's Twitter for an additional information on how to enter to win. The "Celebrate Community" giveaway is open to all those who reside in Southern Nevada and will run now until December 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., giving ample time to enter for a chance to win this coveted prize. For all official giveaway rules and information, click here.

The winner of the "Celebrate Community" giveaway will be selected randomly from all eligible nominated entries and will be announced on December 21, 2023. They will receive two tickets to the December 28th game along with the winner or guest will ride the Zamboni during the game, giving back to our local community of caring locals and allowing them to witness the thrilling action of VGK firsthand and create memories that will last a lifetime.

An additional giveaway celebrating the Best of Las Vegas gold award wins is also being launched to celebrate with the local fans and those who have supported Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys for the past 32 years. To participate in the "Best of Las Vegas" giveaway for tickets for two to the January 4, 2024 rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers and a ride on the Zamboni, visit https://giveaway.askadamskutner.com/giveaway-twitter/ as well as make sure and follow Adam's Twitter for an additional information on how to enter to win. The "Best of Las Vegas" giveaway is open to all those who reside in Southern Nevada and will run now until December 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., giving ample time to enter for a chance to win this coveted prize. For all official giveaway rules and information, click here.

The winner of the "Best of Las Vegas" giveaway will be selected randomly from all eligible entries and will be announced on January 2, 2024. They will receive two tickets to the January 4th game along with one of the winners getting the chance to ride the Zamboni during the game, celebrating our Best of Las Vegas award wins being voted "Best Law Firm" and Best Customer Service."

For more information on current and future giveaways, visit Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to follow Adam S. Kutner., Injury Attorneys and register to enter. For trusted expert personal injury legal needs as well as more information on the award-winning team at Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, visit www.AskAdamKutner.com.

ABOUT ADAM S. KUTNER, INJURY ATTORNEYS

Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, is a highly respected personal injury law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 32 years of experience, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including auto accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, and more. Led by Adam S. Kutner, the team provides personalized legal representation and fighting tirelessly for the rights of their clients. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, is also proud to be an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, supporting the team and the local community with Adam Kutner Cares. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys was also just voted by the readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal as the Best of Las Vegas Gold Winner for 2023 as Best Law Firm and Best Customer Service over all other category nominees in Southern Nevada.

